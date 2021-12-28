Coronavirus can spread to the heart and brain a few days after infection





December 28, 2021- coronavirus The cause of COVID-19 is that it can spread to the heart and brain within days of infection and survive for months in organs. New research According to the National Institute of Health. The virus can spread to almost any organ system in the body, which is “Long COVID“Patient, the author of the study wrote. This study is considered one of the most comprehensive reviews of how the virus replicates in human cells and survives in the human body.Under review for publication in the journal Nature.. “This is a very important task,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center for the Missouri Veterans St. Louis Healthcare System. Told Bloomberg News.. Al-Aly is not involved in this study, but is studying the long-term effects of COVID-19. “For a long time we’ve been scratching our heads and asking why long COVIDs seem to affect so many organ systems,” he said. “This paper may shed some light and help explain why long COVIDs can occur, even in people with mild or asymptomatic acute illnesses. . “ NIH researchers sampled and analyzed tissues from autopsy of 44 patients who died during the first year of coronavirus infection. Pandemic.. They found persistent viral particles in multiple parts of the body, including the heart and brain, for 230 days after the onset of symptoms. They said this could represent an infection with defective viral particles. measles Patience. Dr. Raina MacIntyre, a professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales, told Bloomberg News: “Do survivors have juvenile or early-onset heart failure? dementia?? “She said. “These are unanswered questions that require a prophylactic public health approach to mitigate the spread of this virus.” Unlike other COVID-19 autopsy studies, the NIH team conducted a more comprehensive postmortem tissue collection process. This was usually done within a day of the patient’s death. Researchers have also used different methods to preserve tissue to determine virus levels.They were able to propagate the virus collected from several tissues, including: heart, Lungs, small intestine, and adrenal glands. “Our result is SARS-CoV-2 is present in the respiratory tract and lungs, and the virus can spread early in the infection and infect cells throughout the body, including the entire brain, “the study authors write.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20211228/coronavirus-can-spread-heart-brain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos