Providence requires city officials to have a COVID vaccine
Providence City Employee I need to be vaccinated now To continue their work.
On Tuesday, Mayor Jorge Errolza announced that the city had updated its COVID vaccination policy. This requires all employees to submit evidence of at least one vaccination by January 14, 2022 and to complete the primary series by February 28, 2022. Two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, CDC recommends The first two options for the latter.
The policy change will prevent employees from choosing weekly PCR tests. Those who did not comply and did not approve the exemption would be dismissed, the city said.
In a statement, Elorza emphasized the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, Infectious disease state surge I urged the city to rewrite the rules.
“A few days ago, 1,853 Rhode Islanders tested positive for COVID in one day, a record high for Rhode Island,” the mayor said. “The number of cases continues to increase, Our hospital infrastructure facing ongoing tensionsStrong public health measures and policies need to be implemented to increase vaccination rates and reduce the likelihood of hospitalization for persons infected with the virus. “
According to data provided by the city, 86% of employees are fully vaccinated, 45% are partially vaccinated and 15% are unvaccinated. Of the sworn Providence police officers, 77% are fully vaccinated, 20% are unvaccinated, and 3% are, for example, absent from work or on military vacation. It falls into the “Not applicable” category.
The Providence Journal sought comments from President The Providence Fire Union, President Delexilva, and the Providence Police Union, President Michael Immondi.
In the past, Imondi criticized Elorza’s previous policy Vaccinations and weekly inspections of city officials were required. Imondi argued in August that, contrary to the rules, “you shouldn’t force a shot.”
In addition to presenting proof of vaccination, employees are required to fill out a certificate form and submit it to their manager. These forms are passed to personnel for tracking.
Employees can request an exemption from vaccination rules by submitting a request through the Human Resources Department. Those who receive such an exemption must submit a negative PCR test weekly.
Rhode Island is currently highly infected with the virus, affecting about 770 cases per 100,000 people in the past week. This is more than 7 times the threshold in this category.is more than 3,000 people died The entire state is reported.
