PEI COVID-19 Summary: 118 new cases announced on Tuesday





Prince Edward Island reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. According to public health, cases are still under investigation and contact tracing is underway. Those identified as close contacts will be contacted with instructions regarding testing and isolation requirements. The state did not provide up-to-date information on Tuesday’s recovery, hospitalization, or current active case count. The state continues to maintain the limited capabilities of the HealthPEI Testing Clinic by limiting testing to: Symptomatic individuals

Close contact identified by public health

Confirmation test for individuals testing preliminary positives at the entry point

Confirmation test for individuals to test for preliminary positives with rapid antigen test Islanders are urged to be tested if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, even after the last negative test, and to self-quarantine until the results are returned. According to Health PEI, asymptomatic people do not need testing. The Montague test site will be closed on Thursday, December 30th due to the capacity of the lab. Travel related tests According to Health PEI, those who are presenting travel-related tests will be offered a rapid antigen test at home. Individuals take two tests, which take place 48 hours apart. Travelers leaving the state who need NAAT’s rapid molecular point of care test for travel can only access these at Charlottetown Airport. These tests are not available for this purpose at the HealthPEI Drop Inclinic.Currently, PCR tests to meet travel requirements for certain countries are not available at PEI Vaccination renewal As of Saturday, 95.4% of eligible islanders over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 92.2% have been fully vaccinated with two vaccinations, 5-11. 41.9% of children aged 41.9% receive their first dose. Anyone over the age of 12 can be vaccinated with COVID-19 at one of the HealthPEI clinics or one of the 28 affiliated pharmacies throughout the state. Children on the island between the ages of 5 and 11 can now be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Health PEI Clinic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/p-e-i-reports-118-new-covid-19-cases-tuesday-1.5721406 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos