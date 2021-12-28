CDC halves the recommended quarantine time in 5 days if asymptomatic

December 28, 2021
December 28, 2021
Read for 2 minutes
Disclosure: Adalja and Walensky have not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.
In the updated guidance, the CDC stated that asymptomatic people with COVID-19 can be quarantined for 5 days instead of 10 days, and then wear masks around other people for 5 days.
Half of the recommended quarantine period is “motivated by science to show that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 infections occur early in the disease, generally 1-2 days before and 2-3 days after the onset of symptoms. Was done. ” CDC said.
“Therefore, those who test positive should be quarantined for 5 days, and if they are asymptomatic at that time, they may continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others. If possible, we can leave the quarantine. “
The CDC has also updated the quarantine guidance for people infected with COVID-19. Guidance is the same for those who are not vaccinated and those who are more than 6 months away from the double dose messenger RNA series (Moderna, Pfizer) or more than 2 months away from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots. : 5 days of quarantine Then wear a strict mask around others for another 5 days.
“Or, if five days of quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that exposed persons wear appropriate masks for 10 days after exposure and whenever they are around others,” the CDC said. increase.
On the other hand, those who receive a booster shot do not need to be quarantined, but according to the new guidance, they should wear a mask around others for 10 days after exposure.
“For all exposed people, best practices also include testing for SARS-CoV-2 5 days after exposure. If symptoms occur, a negative test indicates that the symptoms are not due to COVID-19. Individuals need to be quarantined immediately until confirmed, “CDC said.
The update came in the midst of a surge in cases caused by Highly contagious Omicron variant. The CDC noted evidence from South Africa and the United Kingdom that mRNA vaccines against Omicron are about 35% effective with two doses, but booster immunization increases efficacy to 75%.
“Omicron variants can spread rapidly and affect every aspect of our society. The latest CDC recommendations for quarantine and quarantine are provided by virus spread and vaccination and boost immunization. Balance what we know about protection. ” Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, Said in a statement.
Rochelle Warrensky
“These updates allow people to continue their daily lives safely,” Walensky said. “Prevention is our best option. Wear a mask in a public indoor environment in a vaccinated, boosted and highly infected area of the community and take a test before gathering.”
The guidance faced several criticisms, including criticisms from experts who stated that the CDC did not place sufficient emphasis on testing.
Amesh A. Adalha, MD, Senior scholars at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said the updated recommendations reflect the new state of the virus as endemic.
Amesh A. Adalha
“It was clear for some time that the universal quarantine period did not fit into the infectious period. The updated guidance reflects the fact that it becomes an endemic virus and has accumulated scientific knowledge. Based on better understanding, the confusion caused by the case can be safely minimized, “Adalja told Healio.
“But it’s unclear what the quarantine recommendations are for those who are boosted and those who aren’t,” he said. “I don’t think it’s justified to treat a fully vaccinated person as the same as a person with a zero vaccine dose.”
