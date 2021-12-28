Health
Tuesday update: Cole County reports more than 40 new coronavirus cases for two consecutive days
The Coal County Health Department Forty-six new cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday.
According to the dashboard update, there are 12,501 resident cases and 292 long-term care facility resident cases. This is a total of 12,793 cases in the county.
Cole County has reported 170 coronavirus deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Cole County is ranked 41st in the state with the highest number of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people in the past week. Comparing last week and the previous week, the number of cases decreased by 17.6%. The county reported a positive test rate of 12.3%, Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..
The Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard About 53.8% of the county started the first dose of vaccine and reported that 49.6% of the county’s population was completely vaccinated.
Missouri reports more than 4,700 new cases of coronavirus
Missouri reported on Tuesday the possibility of 4,782 new coronaviruses.
The daily average of new coronavirus cases in Missouri returned to an average of 2,469 for seven days (17,284 cases confirmed from last week’s report) as new coronavirus cases were reported across the state. State Health Department report. The daily average is even higher because it looks at the last 7 days and does not take into account the last 3 days.
The state reported 3,391 new cases of coronavirus through PCR testing and another 1,391 possible cases identified by antigen testing from the weekend. Missouri Health Department and Senior Services Coronavirus Dashboard.. Missouri currently reports 804,404 confirmed cases of pandemics and potentially more than 187,257 cases.
The state recorded 127 confirmed deaths in 13,097 and 42 new estimated deaths in total of 2,959.
The state reports that new cases in Missouri have increased by 13.2% in the past week due to a nationwide surge in recent cases.
Last week the positive rate was 16%.
According to state statistics, the counties Cole, Pettis, Callaway, Osage, Moniteau, Miller, Saline and Boone are among the top 40 counties in Missouri in terms of new cases per capita last week.
The Status report More than 2.55% of vaccinated Missouri residents (up .12 from Monday) developed COVID-19 infection.
Experts continue to promote vaccination as the best tool to fight the wave of new cases. Still, new vaccinations are effectively stalled in Missouri, giving more daily boosts than the first or second vaccination.State is 53.6% on Thursday Missouri residents are fully vaccinated..
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also on the rise, with the state reporting 35% of all hospitals. 27% of capacity and remaining ICU capacity.Those numbers are 46% and 42% in CenEach is Missouri’s Tral.
Almost all Missouri counties remain at high levels of infection, according to the latest state profile report.
The latest state profile report shows that Missouri counties remain at high levels of COVID-19 infection. According to the report, there are 345 new cases per 100,000, a 13% change from last week.
The report shows that Missouri had 21,204 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of December 23.
The report also shows that 162 inhabitants have died from the coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the previous week.
All Missouri counties except Stoddard are considered high community infections.
According to the report, 73.3% of Missouri residents over the age of 18 have been vaccinated with at least one coronavirus vaccine, and 62.9% are considered to be fully vaccinated. Over 34% of residents over the age of 18 receive booster shots.
More than 98% of cases of coronavirus have been reportedly identified as delta variants.by CDC, .2% of cases are variants of Omicron.
According to the report, 31 hospitals are addressing staff shortages, accounting for 26% of hospitals in the state. Currently, seven hospitals are dealing with supply shortages, accounting for 6 percent of all hospitals.
Vaccination rates are declining, with 29,786 people over the age of 12 starting vaccination last week. This is 5.1% lower than the previous report. Last week, 12 to 17 people, 1,619, started the vaccine. This is 9% higher than the previous report.
