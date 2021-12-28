COVID-19: NB reports 306 new cases when Level 2 of the Winter Plan comes into force-New Brunswick





New Brunswick reported 306 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This is because the state has entered Level 2 of the Winter Action Plan. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection. In the release, the state has 111 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton area), 90 cases in Zone 2 (St. John area), 46 cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton area), and 9 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston area). ). ), 8 are in Zone 5 (Campbellton area), 18 are in Zone 6 (Bassert area) and 24 are in Zone 7 (Miramichi area). To date, there are 147 states Omicron Mutant. read more:

COVID-19 — NB reports 4 deaths, 639 cases in 3 days, and new restrictions are about to come into effect A total of 38 people have been hospitalized (up 3 from Monday) and there are 13 in the intensive care unit. Nine people are using a ventilator. Twenty-two in the hospital are over 60 and those under the age of 19 are not currently in the hospital. The story continues below the ad With 139 recovery, there are currently 2,017 active cases. According to the state, 82.8 percent of eligible New Brunswick citizens are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 90 percent receive the initial vaccine and 18.4 percent receive boosters. Level 2 limits The state is currently in Level 2 of the Winter Action Plan to curb the spread of COVID-19. The new limits are: Trend story Studies suggest that Omicron infection may enhance immunity to delta variants

LA police video shows a girl’s deadly shooting in the dressing room of a store The current household and Steady 20 will be replaced by the household and Steady 10.

Regular customers eating at the restaurant must show evidence of vaccination and the tables must be at least 2 meters apart.

Restaurants, retail stores, malls, businesses, gyms, salons, spas and entertainment centers may continue to operate, but with 50% capacity and 2 meters of patrons.

For public rallies, the venue may not hold an event with more than 150 people or 50% capacity, whichever is smaller.

The place of worship has a capacity of 50% and may be operated at a physically remote location. Choirs are not allowed, but one soloist can play if they are at least 4 meters away from the congregation.

Return to State All travelers, including New Brunswick, must register or have a multipurpose travel pass. Travelers arriving by plane will be provided with a quick inspection kit.

Unvaccinated people entering the state should be quarantined and tested on the 10th day. International travelers are required to be inspected on the 5th and 10th days according to federal inspection and quarantine guidelines.

Travelers must follow public health measures such as wearing a mask, keeping physical distance, and staying in Steady 10 when in New Brunswick. A complete list of things that accompany the Winter Action Plan New Brunswick State Government Website.. The story continues below the ad Exposure at St. John Regional Hospital Dozens of healthcare professionals are currently absent from work at St. John’s Regional Hospital for COVID-19 related reasons. The Horizon Health Network confirmed with Global News on Tuesday. According to Margaret Melanson, Vice President of Quality and Patient-Centered Care at Horizon, 95 staff are currently absent from work and the hospital is confirming exposure in the emergency department and two other units. read more:

NB pharmacist dealing with high vaccine demand, says association president “Patients have been quarantined as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of infection. No outbreak has been declared at this time,” she said in an email. “SJRH’s personnel resources are scarce, but there was no service interruption.” Bruce McFarlane, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, said the exposure in the hospital Post online As soon as public health learns about them. “At this time, there are no specific details about this exposure, except that many staff are isolated,” he said. See link »

