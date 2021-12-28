Ministry of Health Discovers COVID Omicron Mutant in Missouri Wastewater

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has discovered a variant of the Omicron coronavirus in wastewater samples throughout Missouri, including Columbia.

Sequencing tests identified the first presence of the Omicron variant in Missouri from two sets of sewer samples collected in Jackson County and Buchanan County from December 7th to 8th.

The Colombian results are from a sample taken on December 20th.

According to DHSS, Omicron variants are “probably present in the population” of the area contained in the wastewater sample.

“A powerful program for monitoring COVID-19 through sewer sampling provides reliable information about the presence of the virus and its variants,” DHSS director Donald Cauê Cecilio said in a statement. .. Weekly, we are already facing the threat of delta mutations and an increasing number of cases of influenza, so we will make individual testing of COVID-19, vaccination, and other mitigation actions more important. “

More than half of the state-wide samples taken on 20 December were tested positive for the Omicron variant. Other areas that tested positive include three Kansas City facilities (Blue River, Westside, Birmingham) and seven St. Louis facilities (Remei, Grand Glaize, Cold Water Creek, Vissel Point, Fenton, Lower Melamec, Missouri). River), includes 5 St. Charles. County Facilities (St. Peters Spencer Creek, Ducket Creek Sewer District WWTF # 1, Ducket Creek Sewer District WWTF # 2, O’Fallon and Wentzville), Branson (Cooplin Creek and Compton Drive), Interim Salin Creek Area, Southeast Troy , Farmington East, Perryville Southeast, Springfield, St. Joseph, Asserton, Cape Girard, Nixa, Westplanes, Washington, Oak Grove, Crystal City, Joplin Key Creek.

Omicron in Boone County

Sequence test results for wastewater samples are updated weekly. State COVID-19 Sewerage Monitoring Project Tracker.

The first confirmed case of Omicron variant in Missouri Discovered earlier this month in St. Louis.

Spokesman Saraham wrote in an email when the Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Human Services received information about variants from both sewer monitoring projects and the state would conduct additional lab tests on positive cases.

“We received information from both methods that Omicron was detected in Boone County,” Ham wrote on Tuesday.

Sewerage projects show that Omicron has not yet become the dominant stock in the region.

“Mutants other than Omicron are still predominant, and Delta is likely to be the majority,” Ham wrote.

CDC reduces the recommended quarantine period

The news begins with the CDC shortening the recommended quarantine and quarantine period for those who test positive for all forms of COVID-19.

According to the new guidelines, it is recommended that people infected with the virus be quarantined for only 5 days if they are asymptomatic at the time. The previous recommendation was 10 days of quarantine.

“This change is motivated by science showing that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 infections occur early in the disease, generally 1-2 days before and 2-3 days after the onset of symptoms. Test positive. Should be isolated for 5 days, and if asymptomatic at that time, if the mask can be continued for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others, it may leave isolation. ” Read the CDC Tuesday statement.

In addition, the CDC has updated the recommended quarantine period for people infected with COVID-19. For those who have not been vaccinated, or who have been boosted for more than 6 months (or more than 2 months after J & J vaccination) since the second mRNA dose, the CDC is currently quarantined for 5 days. , We recommend using a strict mask for the next 5 days. .. Individuals who receive a booster shot do not need to be quarantined after exposure, but must wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.

“Omicron variants can spread rapidly and affect every aspect of our society. The latest recommendations for CDC quarantine and quarantine are provided by virus epidemics and vaccinations and boost immunization. We balance what we know about protection, “said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. Prevention is our best option. Wear masks in public indoor environments that are vaccinated, boosted, and highly infected in the community, and take tests before gathering. “

Health Recommendations Before New Year’s Eve

Ham is advised to responsibly celebrate the New Year.

“Whenever people from different households gather in an indoor space for extended periods of time, they are at increased risk of infection,” she writes. “Although positive COVID cases may flow in the coming weeks, it is difficult to predict the future of what will happen.”

The department recommends that you follow the following CDC guidelines when you are out.

Get vaccinated,

Wear a mask when you are in a public place

Avoid crowds,

Wash your hands often

I’m at home when I’m sick.

“If people are hosting an event at home or in another facility, make sure to contact attendees about the guidelines they chose before the event so that everyone is on the same page about what to expect. I recommend it, “Humm added.

To the local health department List of test options in como.gov/coronavirus..

“It’s a good idea to check the time and availability of reservations (if required by location) before going to the test location,” Humm wrote.

Free test kits are also available through state programs..More details can be found online health.mo.gov..