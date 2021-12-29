Omicron variants may help defeat Delta, studies suggest

According to a new laboratory study conducted by South African scientists, people who have recovered from infection with the new Omicron coronavirus variant may be able to fend off subsequent infections with the Delta variant.

If further experiments confirm these findings, the dire future of the pandemic may be diminished. In the short term, Omicron is expected to create a surge in cases that place a heavy burden on economies and healthcare systems around the world. But in the long run, new studies suggest that in an Omicron-dominated world, there may be fewer hospitalizations and deaths than in a world where Delta continues to rage.

“Omicron is likely to kick out the Delta,” said Alex Segal, a virologist at the African Institute of Health in Durban, South Africa. “Pushing out the delta may actually be a good thing. We are looking for something that is less confusing and easier to live in than previous variations.”

He posted a new study in the institute Website on Monday. It has not been published in a scientific journal yet.