Omicron variants may help defeat Delta, studies suggest
According to a new laboratory study conducted by South African scientists, people who have recovered from infection with the new Omicron coronavirus variant may be able to fend off subsequent infections with the Delta variant.
If further experiments confirm these findings, the dire future of the pandemic may be diminished. In the short term, Omicron is expected to create a surge in cases that place a heavy burden on economies and healthcare systems around the world. But in the long run, new studies suggest that in an Omicron-dominated world, there may be fewer hospitalizations and deaths than in a world where Delta continues to rage.
“Omicron is likely to kick out the Delta,” said Alex Segal, a virologist at the African Institute of Health in Durban, South Africa. “Pushing out the delta may actually be a good thing. We are looking for something that is less confusing and easier to live in than previous variations.”
He posted a new study in the institute Website on Monday. It has not been published in a scientific journal yet.
Independent scientists said the results of the South African experiment were preliminary but sound. Karl Pearson, an epidemiologist at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, said the findings are consistent with what is happening in the UK today.
“Omicron arrives and grows rapidly, and the Delta trend switches to decline,” he said.
And Nathan Grubo, an epidemiologist at the School of Public Health, said he was observing the same pattern in Connecticut. “We see Omicron increasing exponentially while the cases of Delta are decreasing,” he said. “This suggests to me that Omicron outperforms Delta for sensitive individuals, making them less susceptible to Delta in the aftermath and pushing down Delta cases.”
When people began to become infected with the coronavirus two years ago, they produced antibodies and immune cells that could provide protection against it. As a result, it was extremely rare for a person to be re-infected in the months that followed.
However, from late 2020, new coronavirus variants have emerged. Some of them, like alpha, had mutations that allowed them to spread rapidly. Others, such as beta, had indications that made it possible to evade antibodies — whether they were produced during a previous infection or in response to the Covid-19 vaccine. figure.
Delta, which became prominent in the summer of 2021, had mutations that gave it both excellent and moderate ability to evade antibodies. The vaccine was still effective against the delta, but not as early as the pandemic.
When Omicron appeared in November, it spread faster than even Delta had. Researchers suspected that there were two causes for the speed.For some reason, it could be sent quickly — perhaps by mass duplication, or Spread more easily From one person to the next. Omicron could also infect those who were vaccinated and those who became ill with previous variants.
Earlier this month, Dr. Sigal’s team, and many other research groups, Verified Omicron’s ability to fend off antibodies from vaccines and previous variants. To do so, they analyzed blood from people who were vaccinated or recovered from Covid and mixed it with various variants.
Over and over again, very strong antibodies against Delta and other mutants did not work well against Omicron. This helped explain why many previously vaccinated and previously infected people, despite being milder than delta infections, have collapsed with omicron attacks.
In their new study, Dr. Cigar and his colleagues performed the same experiment, but this time with people who have recovered from Omicron infection. South Africa has just seen a surge in Omicron cases, but Dr. Cigar and his colleagues have so far only been able to study 13 patients.
“This was very difficult because of the vacation period,” he said. “No one really wants to stick and participate in the study.”
Seven of the patients were vaccinated and six were unvaccinated. Scientists did not identify which volunteers were previously infected with other variants of Covid. However, given that the majority of South Africans had Covid before Omicron, it is possible that most of the volunteers were not infected with Omicron for the first time.
Researchers have, of course, found that the patient’s blood contains high levels of antibodies that are potent against Omicron. However, these antibodies have also proven effective against deltas.
This was especially surprising, as a team survey earlier this month showed that the opposite was not true. Antibodies produced after delta infection provided little protection against Omicron.
As Omicron roamed the nations, Dr. Cigal speculated that it would immunize people not only on their own but also on the Delta. This means that people infected with Delta have less chance of transmitting the virus to others. At the same time, Omicron easily infects people who have recovered from the Delta. Its competitiveness can influence the fate of Delta.
Of course, it’s a lot of speculation about the future health of billions of people based on only 13 volunteers. Moreover, Dr. Cigal cannot say exactly what Omicron offers to Delta. The antibodies it produces may act more broadly on other mutants.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know
New CDC guidelines Hoping to prevent further disruption to everyday life, CDC has shortened the period Certain infected Americans should be quarantined for 10 to 5 days. This change applies only to people who are asymptomatic or have no fever with other symptoms improving.
Alternatively, the Omicron infection may simply have caused the volunteer’s existing immunity provided by either vaccination or a previous infection. If that is true, it is not yet known what will happen to unvaccinated people who are first infected with Omicron. It is destined to be experienced by millions of Americans in the coming weeks.
Even if Omicron wipes out the Delta, that doesn’t mean that Omicron will reign supreme for generations. When people acquire immunity to Omicron, natural selection may support mutations that produce new variants that can evade that immunity.
Depending on the details of the coronavirus, Dr. Pearson said he could foresee three different futures.
For one, Covid mimics influenza, with one seasonal variant pushing out the previous variant each year.
Second, Covid mimics dengue fever and coexists with several mutants that evade various antibodies, one of which becomes ill every few years.
The third possibility is most desirable: one variant wins and becomes an easily preventable pathogen. However, Dr. Pearson considers it the least likely scenario.
“I think we can rule out that it tends to immunize in the long run and stay fixed in a single variety that results in pediatric infections like measles,” he said. .. “But it’s still possible.”
