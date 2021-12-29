Illinois influenza cases outnumbered the previous year as the disease surged across the country – NBC Chicago





Influenza-like cases in Illinois are higher than those in the last two years, based on health ministry data, due to the recurrence of influenza throughout the United States. According to the Illinois Public Health Service, the state has so far recorded a total of 1.1% influenza positives and 17 hospitalizations during the 2021-202 season. Two weeks ago, Illinois recorded a positive test result of 1.9%. This remains higher than the 1% recorded in 2020 and 1.7% recorded in 2018 in the same week. Based on the latest data, cases in this year’s influenza season outnumber those in both the 2020-2021 and 2018-2019 seasons. However, the positive rate has dropped slightly, which has not been the case in most years so far. According to IDPH, most hospitalizations this year were for adults aged 65 and over, but one from 0 to 4 and two from 5 to 24 were also admitted to the ICU. IDPH reports data based on an “influenza-like illness” defined by health authorities as having a fever of over 100 degrees with coughing and sore throat. Throughout the United States Influenza hospitalizations are reported to be increasing And this season, two children have been reported dead. Last year’s flu season was the lowest ever. This is probably because COVID-19 measures (school closures, distances, masks, travel cancellations) prevented the spread of the flu, or the coronavirus managed to push other viruses away. “This is set to be a more normal flu season,” said Lynnette Brammer, who is tracking flu-like illnesses at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Childhood deaths reported in Minnesota and Mississippi are “unfortunately expected when influenza activity recovers,” Brammer said. One child died during the unusually mild flu season last year. In contrast, 199 children died of the flu two years ago, and 144 died a year earlier. According to the latest data, the capital city of Washington, DC has the highest influenza activity, and the number of states with active influenza has increased from 3 to 7. According to the CDC figures released on Monday, The states with high influenza activity are New Mexico, Kansas, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, Georgia, and North Dakota. According to IDPH, here’s how to tell the difference between a cold and the flu. Common cold symptoms stuffy nose

sneeze

sore throat

Mild cough or chest discomfort

Mild fatigue Common flu symptoms Fever over 100 degrees, usually lasts 3-4 days

headache

General pain, pain

Fatigue or weakness, may last up to 2-3 weeks

Extreme fatigue

Chest discomfort or cough

..

