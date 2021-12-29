Send Georgia National Guard to hospitals and test sites

According to Kemp’s office, DPH is working to improve testing capabilities, and the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce quarantine periods should help providers alleviate staff shortages.

Kemp previously approved the use of 2,500 National Guards in August to support a Georgia hospital.

In the coming days, Kemp spokeswoman Katie Bird said in an email that the Georgia Community Health Department will “access needs and distribute allocations to the most needed areas such as test sites and hospitals. I plan to do it. “

“We are in constant contact with hospital leaders about the state’s experiences and demands,” Bird said.

According to Bird, the governor will make five calls tomorrow with nine health system leaders across the state, which will help inform how the state will deploy resources.

Fully vaccinated and boosted, Kemp will continue to encourage people to discuss the benefits of vaccination with doctors, Bird said.

“Ultimately, he feels that citizens must trust to do the right thing for themselves and their families,” she said. “He will not close the business or take steps to separate vaccinated and unvaccinated, or masked and unmasked.”

The 7-day moving average of possible newly confirmed infections on Tuesday was more than 11 times higher than it was a month ago. The positive rate of the test was very high, exceeding 30% on Monday and Tuesday, so the fast-paced number of new infections reported recently is likely to be only a small part of the number there, health officials said. increase.

According to the CDC, a positive rate of 10% or higher is considered a “high” infection.

If the COVID-19% positive rate is high, for example, someone in a grocery store is much more likely to encounter the virus than if the rate is low in the area.

Omicron spreads much faster than previous strains of the virus, but new studies show that Omicron infections hit Georgia this summer, blaming hospitals, and including Delta, which kills thousands of people. It has been suggested that it often causes milder illnesses than species.

Still, public health experts warn that Omicron can infect people more efficiently and evade vaccine defenses, which can be significant life-threatening and overwhelming hospitals.

“Our concern about Omicron is how quickly and easily it spreads,” DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomy said in an email. “The total number of people infected is so high that a small percentage of people who are sick enough to require hospitalization may be enough to overwhelm the already stressed health care system. ..

“Vaccination and boosting for qualified people is the key to stopping the spread of COVID,” she said. “Omicron may be overtaking Delta as a major variant, but Delta is persistent and, as we know it, can cause serious illness, especially in unvaccinated individuals. I have.”

The counties of Cobb, Clayton, DeKalb, Douglas, Henry, Fayette, Fulton, Newton, Paulding, and Rockdale each report the highest total number of new infections per day in the past week. Fulton reported 2,103 newly confirmed possible infections at Christmas. This is almost double the previous high for the county on January 7th.

“We are in the midst of an explosive pandemic,” said Dr. Lynn Paxton, head of the state-run Fulton Health Commission.

caption Healthcare professionals will prepare Pfizer booster shots at the Virus Solutions Driveup COVID Booster Vaccination and Testing Site on North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta earlier this month. Credits: Curtis Compton / [email protected]

She said there are many implications for this sudden increase. The latest data show that 92% to 94% of people at Fulton Hospital are unvaccinated.

“We see medical facilities being strained,” Paxton said, adding that their vaccination centers do not have lines.

That’s why the Guard will help smooth out busy test sites, she said.

“Basically, the cavalry Come in, “she said.

Critics of the state’s response said more action was needed. Meanwhile, local leaders have revived the Atlanta Mask Ordinance.

On Tuesday, Atlanta authorities canceled this year’s Peach Drop on New Year’s Eve. Emory University officials also announced that the next semester of the school will begin online to curb the spread of the virus.

“What we have to do is look at where Omicron began in parts of the Midwest and Northeast to know the future of Georgia, especially in the absence of more aggressive action.” , Georgia State University School of Public Health.

Healthcare professionals will have even more misery in the coming weeks as Omicron variants cause a proliferation of infections.

The moving average of people admitted to COVID-19 in Georgia — 1,621 — has increased by 90% since Thanksgiving. At 2:30 pm on Tuesday, approximately 2,200 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. This is the highest since mid-October when delta waves were declining.

The number of children admitted to COVID-19 at Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta has nearly tripled since December 21, rising to 62 as of Tuesday.

Booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been shown to be effective against Omicron. Two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or even one shot of Johnson & Johnson, are far superior to no vaccination in protecting against severe illness and death.

Dr. Michael Ericksen, founding director of the Georgia State University School of Public Health, said he would call on everyone “extreme” vigilance in the coming weeks.

“Do more than ever before and take the next step, such as vaccination, boosting, crowd avoidance, wearing masks, home testing, and more, no matter what you’ve done in the past. Please do it, “he said.

Heyman said rural areas of the state need to prepare for the surge in the coming days and weeks.

“What we see in metropolitan areas today will quickly spread to the more rural areas of the state,” Heyman said.