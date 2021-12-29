In the South Central, the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing again.





“They are fed up with COVID-19, but I tell you, COVID-19 never gets tired of us,” said Dr. Michel Taylor, Director of Health at Shelby County.

Memphis, TEN—As in other countries, the number of cases of COVID is skyrocketing in the South Central. Two years are approaching, but we can understand how we feel about the pandemic. “They are fed up with COVID-19. But I tell you, COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) We never get bored, “said Dr. Michelle Taylor, Director of Health at Shelby County. It’s not over. The Shelby County Health Department The number of cases is increasing rapidly. As of Monday, there are an average of 956 rolling cases and 1,540 new cases per day. “It’s up to us as a community to start and keep things going to protect ourselves,” said Dr. Taylor. How does this surge compare to the previous surge? Dr. Steve Threllkeld of the Baptist Memorial said there are three ways the virus can be harmful. 1. Virus infectivity “They are very contagious and can pass very quickly. We certainly checked the box at Omicron,” said Dr. Threllkeld. Baptist Memorial Hospital Infection. “They may be more resistant to our defenses with either monoclonal antibody therapy, natural infections, or vaccination. Again, Omicron is very unfortunately also in that box. I’m checking it well. It’s reverted our immune clock, “Dr. Threllkeld said. 3. Pathogenic or deadline “Thankfully, it didn’t go down properly,” said Dr. Threllkeld. “It’s mild for those who are fully vaccinated and those who are backed up, so keep in mind that only about 50% of our total population is vaccinated,” Dr. Taylor said. Said. that is Methodist South Dr. Amit Prasad said there was great concern locally. “There are a few people in the population for reasons that are vulnerable and completely avoidable, which means they can and need to be protected,” said Methodist South Hospital Chief. Dr. Prasad, Medical Officer, said. Given the holidays, that protection is certainly necessary. “Usually the first thing you see is an increase in cases. Two weeks later, usually the last surge we’ve seen is an increase in hospitalizations. And two weeks later, the number of deaths It will increase, “says Dr. Taylor. This is @ShelbyTNHealth COVID 19 update on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

For more information, please visit: https://t.co/SdCYWhYfGJ For access to COVID-19 data pages. pic.twitter.com/yFh2QFAL9a — Health in Shelby County (@ShelbyTNHealth) December 28, 2021 Another concern is the new variant. “It’s essentially the only thing that keeps me at night, and it’s what dispersion and the next new mutation can bring,” Dr. Prasad said. “The way out of this pandemic will be mass vaccination, not only in our region, but truly globally.” The doctor also said we were here before. We need to know what to do. This includes washing hands, covering up, keeping a social distance, and getting vaccinated.

