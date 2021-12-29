What you need to know about Omicron and COVID in Washington

Should I panic about Omicron?

As of mid-December, the Washington Department of Health reported 400 new COVID-19 Omicron variants in the state. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omicron is currently the leading strain of virus in the United States. But-and this is a big deal-although COVID cases occur nationwide and in Washington, No increase in hospitalizations or deaths In our state.

Health officials say this is due to other precautions working, such as vaccines and vaccine requirements at large rallies. As of December 20, more than 82% of Washington residents over the age of 12 had at least one COVID vaccine, and nearly 76% had been fully vaccinated. In King County, 91% of people over the age of 12 are vaccinated once and nearly 85% are fully vaccinated.

Latest from CDC Although it shows that Omicron is more likely to spread than other strains, epidemiologists determine whether it is as dangerous as other strains or is likely to make vaccinated people sick. I don’t have enough information yet. However, some scientists believe that the boosted people received a third vaccination. Better protected From the new variant.

The CDC and other public health authorities recommend vaccination of all persons over the age of five. The agency wants to get boosters for everyone who was vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson at least 2 months ago, and who completed Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots 6 months ago.

Umair A, Secretary of Health and Welfare of the State. “Full vaccination alone is not enough for this evolving virus,” Dr. Shah said in a statement. “It is imperative that all qualified adults receive the COVID-19 booster as soon as possible. Boosters are needed and provide an additional layer of protection before meeting friends and family during this holiday season. “

How can I get vaccines and boosters?

State Department Provides a state-wide vaccine finder On that website. You can also call the state COVID-19 hotline (1-800-525-0127) and press #. Help is available in many different languages. Some pharmacies also provide vaccines to newcomers, and some larger vaccine clinics welcome people to line up for shots.

If you, your friends, or your family cannot easily commute to the vaccination site, you can: Fill out this form on the Department of State website, And state officials say they will find someone who can come to your home to give you a vaccine.

Seattle city Provides vaccine clinic information In several languages ​​on that website.You can also Register for a Vaccine Clinic from the King County website Or at Pierce County..However Snohomish County mass vaccination site closed.. Some of the larger clinics are closed until the New Year, so local pharmacies and state vaccine discoverers may be better off during the holidays.

Should I skip indoor gatherings if not boosted?

State Department Continue to recommend People wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. As COVID is starting to spread again, it is advisable to consider indoor masking even at family gatherings. Remember: Large indoor rallies and sporting events throughout the state require both masks and vaccines.

Do I need a vaccination certificate or COVID test for my trip?

The answer to this question depends on where you are heading and how you get there. Most airlines and airport staff do not check the status of vaccines for domestic travel.

CDC to you Get vaccinated and tested before traveling. We also recommend that you make your travel decisions based on your destination’s COVID status.

But by law, you don’t have to listen to the advice of government agencies. You can also travel to most states without meeting COVID safety standards, including a positive COVID-19 test. Due to the increasing number of virus cases Some people are canceling their trip And I’m at home for the holidays.

this Travel insurance site truck COVID has travel bans in all states and lists some places where some travel bans are currently in place, such as Chicago and Kansas. Other states, such as Alaska, recommend but do not have mandatory guidelines.

Do I need a vaccination certificate to eat out or drink?

King County requires a person over 12 years old To show evidence of vaccination To eat and drink in restaurants and bars, and to participate in indoor entertainment. This is not a state-wide requirement, but Washington requires a complete vaccination certificate or a recent negative COVID test to attend sporting events and other large rallies.

Who is fulfilling these obligations?

Some places require people to show their vaccine card when entering the venue or before sitting in a restaurant. Others are not.

You can enforce your obligations with your feet by going out of places where you are not seeking proof of vaccination. However, King County also said it would enforce mandates in response to citizen complaints.You can do it Please fill out this form and report the scammer.. If county officials receive three or more complaints, they will send an inspector to the business. Fines for repeated violations start at $ 250.

How do I get a COVID test?

King County and University of Washington Operates a number of free public COVID test sites.. County health officials have stated that the queues have been getting longer these days and recommend booking first.

Search test sites across the state On the Washington State Health Department site. According to the agency, you can also call 2-1-1 to get information about the test site.

The test may be available in your clinic, or you may be able to get a home test kit at your local pharmacy, but on the day leading up to your holiday trip. , It was very difficult to find those kits..

Does Washington Distribute Rapid Tests?

Updated at 4:15 pm on December 22nd

Washington hasn’t started distributing free home tests, but the White House says it will start distributing 500 million free home test kits by mail in January. People can order tests on the website It hasn’t started yet.

If you live in Eastern Washington, or in the counties of Skagit, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum, you are eligible for a pilot project to distribute home test kits. Just plug in your zip code To get started with this website.

How can I get an alert if exposed?

Washington offers a free smartphone app Called Washington Notify, Warns you if you are near a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Participants in the program will be asked to notify the system if they take a positive test, including the results of the test at home. The app alerts people who were nearby within two weeks of your positive test, but does not share who your potential exposure came from.

What if my test is positive?

Added at 8:20 am on December 24th

Associated Press Provide this explainer To answer that question accurately. Basics: Isolate for 10 days, check for symptoms if your immune system is weak, and see a doctor. Also, tell people you have come into contact with so that they can be tested.