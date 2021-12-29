Pfizer tablets for COVID-19 will soon be available in limited quantities in Arizona

Arizona plans to begin shipping new Pfizer tablets for COVID-19 symptoms this week, albeit in very limited quantities.

The availability of Pfizer’s Paxrovid pills is due to the national shortage of monoclonal antibody therapies that appear to be effective against the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Some good news.

US Food and Drug Administration December 22 An emergency use authorization for Paxlovid has been granted for outpatient treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. It can be prescribed to people over the age of 12 who weigh 88 pounds or more.

Paxrovid, the first oral antiviral drug to receive a federal emergency permit, has been shown to help prevent disease progression in people tested positive for COVID-19.

Like monoclonal antibodies, Paxlovid may be an important tool for preventing COVID-19 hospitalization and death in certain patients.

Pfizer’s first supply of Paxlovid is only 1,100 doses, and will increase further in the coming weeks, wrote Steve Elliott, a spokesman for the Arizona Health Department, in an email.

Elliott writes that doctors prescribing Paxrovid can guide patients to pharmacies.

This drug is not only available to those who have COVID-19.

Until a formal recommendation from the State Vaccine and Antiviral Advisory Board, state health authorities recommend Paxlovid for use in COVID-19-positive patients aged 70 years and older with serious underlying illness or immunodeficiency. I am.

“A new tool for fighting COVID-19 at a critical time”

Patients should discuss with their doctor or other healthcare provider before taking Paxlovid because of the many risks, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Chief Clinical Officer of BannerHeath’s chef, said in a briefing on Tuesday. rice field.

“Be patient as we start prescribing this drug through doctors and other healthcare providers. Understand that supply is limited and not everyone is eligible to receive it. Please, “said Vessel.

“We know that supply will increase in the coming weeks, and we hope that other oral antivirals made by other manufacturers will come to us in the coming weeks and treat them. We hope it will be another tool available to us to help with a positive COVID test. “

Antiviral agents are composed of nirmatorelvir, which inhibits the SARS-CoV-2 protein and blocks viral replication, and ritonavir, which delays the degradation of nirmatorelvir and helps it stay in the body at high concentrations for extended periods of time. increase.

The FDA states that PAxlovid should begin as soon as possible within 5 days of the onset of symptoms after the diagnosis of COVID-19. According to federal authorities, pills are not licensed for pre-exposure prophylaxis.

“Today’s approval introduces the first treatment for COVID-19 in the form of tablets that are taken orally. This is a major step forward in the fight against this pandemic,” the FDA’s drug said. Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, Director of the Evaluation Center, said. The study said in a statement prepared after federal approval.

“This approval provides a new tool for combating COVID-19 during critical periods of the pandemic, making it easier for patients at high risk of developing new variants to develop severe COVID-19 to receive antiviral treatment. I promise to do it. ”

Banner Health suspends monoclonal antibody therapy

A Phoenix-based Banner Health official, Arizona’s largest healthcare delivery system, said the system would be suspended on Tuesday. Monoclonal antibody therapy, Due to a shortage of sotrovimab medication, it may be until the week of January 3rd.

Although they are not a substitute for vaccination, monoclonal antibody therapy has proven effective in preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, so Arizona with overcrowded hospitals. It has become an important weapon in the battle of.

Monoclonal antibodies are available to certain patients who test positive for COVID-19, and early evidence is that if treatment is caught in time, COVID-19 will be sandwiched between buds and viral replication. It has been shown to stop and turn into a serious illness.

“There are several manufacturers of the monoclonal antibodies we use. They are reducing their effectiveness against Omicron variants. Another monoclonal antibody, sotrovimab, is effective, but at the moment sotrovimab is available at the Banner Health Facility. There is no supply, “said Vessel.

“We plan to receive sotrovimab in the week of January 3. We expect the initial supply to be very limited.”

Other monoclonal antibody therapies do not appear to be effective against Omicron, a highly contagious variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. Currently, Omicron is dominant in the United States. Genomic sequencing suggests that although the incidence of mutants is increasing, the data do not predominate in Arizona.

State health officials said Tuesday that they knew no other state-wide health system was suspending monoclonal antibody therapy.

Sotrovimab undersupply in the United States

Federal government Suspended shipment of sotrovimab in November, “To ensure a more balanced portfolio of monoclonal antibody products,” and according to a December 17 update from the US Department of Health and Human Services, more to assess the efficacy of sotrovimab against omicron variants. To spend time.

Early data suggest that sotrovimab acts on the Omicron mutant, federal officials say.

According to the December 17 update, the federal government’s current supply of sotrovimab is “very limited” and additional doses of the product will not be available until the week of January 3.

According to the latest federal information, a federal allocation in December expected 1,644 doses of sotrovimab to be sent to Arizona.

Banner Health in December reported a surge in the use of monoclonal antibody therapy and said authorities are working to increase capacity. As of December 6, the medical system had approximately 170 doses per day, filling almost all appointments available in Arizona.

