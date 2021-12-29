CDC significantly reduces estimates of Omicron prevalence in the United StatesExBulletin





Anna Money Maker / Getty Images According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the warning that hyperinfectious Omicron variants accounted for the majority of new COVID-19 infections in the past few weeks was significantly overrated. New data released on Tuesday Shows that while Omicron remains the major variant, the more severe strain, Delta, is the annoying impetus behind the current surge. The CDC had previously reported that as of December 18th. 73% of new cases were associated with Omicron.. But on Tuesday, authorities revised those numbers and reduced their estimates to 23%. This is a 50-point drop, suggesting that people were not infected at the rate predicted by the CDC while new variants were on the rise. “There’s no way around it. It’s a big shake that looks like something really went wrong,” Dr. Schulti Gohill, Deputy Director of Epidemiology and Infection Prevention at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine, told NPR. .. “But there is always a delay in the incoming test information, which the general public should take away.” Omicron attacked just as public health experts were involved in testing Delta strains, Gohill said. “The way we tested and the way we were confident about the numbers was all fluid at the time. Then this new variant came out and now here, something when everything isn’t there. I’m trying to project. The mechanism is in place. “ She added that the latest CDC report adjusted the numbers and better reflected what was happening across the country at the time. According to the latest report, as of December 25, 59% of all infectious diseases in the United States were due to Omicron. Meanwhile, Delta accounted for 41% of cases during the same period. And given the agency’s tolerance for the data collected, the number of these infections can be even higher. The true number can be as high as 58%. Given the updated information on the CDC, Gohil said, “This means that many deltas are underway and need more attention.” This is especially true for people whose preventive habits are loosened due to reports that Omicron is a milder variant of the virus and is less likely to be hospitalized than from Delta. “People think,’Oh, well, Omicron isn’t that bad,'” she said. “But it’s too early to really know that. Moreover, Delta is a beast you should worry about.” Until the advent of Omicron, Delta was the most contagious variant of the virus, and CDC studies suggested that it was more likely to be hospitalized unvaccinated than other strains. Gohil adds that the new discovery of the CDC has forced hospitals to readjust as different antibodies and drugs are needed to treat Delta or Omicron. “The bottom line is that you still have to take off your mask and not get vaccinated, vaccinated, vaccinated, vaccinated, and boosted,” Gohil said.

