Health
Oregon has reported eight more COVID-19-related deaths. One is Deschutes County. 1,900 new cases
Portland, Oregon (KTVZ) — Newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon increased to 5,631 in the state, reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Department. ..
OHA also reported 1,900 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Tuesday, bringing the state to a total of 416,020.
The state continues to march towards a million booster goal
Oregon continues to approach Governor Kate Brown’s goal, announced on 17 December, to provide an additional 1 million people in the state with a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.
As of Tuesday, 845,803 people in Oregon need to reach their goals and get boosters from Omicron variants to make our state safer. Find a booster here..
Since the start of the challenge, an additional 154,197 Oregons have received boosters.
Vaccines, weather affecting some large clinics for booster shots
Mass vaccination clinics around Oregon continued to provide primary and boosted immunocoVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, but bad weather was affecting some sites.
The clinic at Ondes Martenot Greyhound Park in Wood Village was closed on Tuesday, while the Tektronix, Salem, and Springfield sites were closed two hours early until 5 pm.
The Jackson County Expo vaccination site has been completely closed, but a new indoor site has opened at Merrick at 200 North Riverside Avenue in Medford. The Redmond Fairgrounds site will be closed this week.
All large sites offer all three COVID-19 vaccines, boost immunization, and pediatric doses to accommodate a large number of people seeking vaccination. To find out more about the location and service hours of mass vaccination sites, including changes due to bad weather Access the OHA web page..
COVID-19 hospitalization
The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 398, 17 more than Monday. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, three more than Monday.
There are 58 adult ICU beds (9% availability) out of a total of 654 and 317 adult non-ICU beds (8% availability) out of 4,081.
|December 28, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of manned beds available)
|State-wide
|Region 1
|Region 2
|Region 3
|Region 5
|Region 6
|Region 7
|Region 9
|Adult ICU bed available
|58(9%)
|25 (7%)
|2 (2%)
|10 (11%)
|2 (3%)
|0 (0%)
|15 (35%)
|4 (15%)
|Adult non-ICU beds are available
|317(8%)
|52 (3%)
|9 (2%)
|74 (13%)
|37 (8%)
|3 (6%)
|92 (22%)
|50 (44%)
The regions throughout the state are:
Region 1: Krakkamas, Kratsop, Colombia, Multnomah, Tillamook, Washington counties
Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Lynn, Marion, Pork, Yamhill counties
Region 3: Couse, Curry, Douglas, Lane County
Region 5: Jackson County and Josephine County
Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Shaman, and Wasco counties
Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Wheeler counties
Region 9: Baker, Marul, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Warois counties
St. Charles Bend reported 20 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Tuesday, three in the ICU and two on mechanical ventilation. According to the hospital, none of the ICU patients were completely vaccinated, but 18 of the 20 COVID-positive patients were not completely vaccinated.
The total number of patients in bed can vary during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospitalizations or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.
The Oregon emergency department is under heavy burden.You can do it Find the test here.. If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.
Learn more about hospital capacity...
Vaccination in Oregon
OHA reported on Tuesday that 13,316 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Monday. Of the total, 1,115 were the first dose, 1,188 was the second dose, and 5,290 were the third and booster doses. The remaining 5,646, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Monday.
Currently, the 7-day moving average is 15,920 times a day.
Oregon is currently receiving Pfizer Community 3,781,081 doses, Pediatric Pfizer 160,263 doses, Modana 2,485,889 doses, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine 254,917 doses.
As of Tuesday, 3,041,504 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,761,515 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are tentative and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Tuesday.
Cases and deaths
Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were Baker (3), Benton (30), Craccamus (136), Kratsop (4), Colombia (7), Couse (95), Crook (23). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (9), Deshutes (182), Douglas (22), Gilliam (1), Grant (16), Harney (3), Hood River (13), Jackson (104), Jefferson (8), Josephine (8) 32), Klamath (40), Lake (2), Lane (157), Lincoln (14), Linn (33), Malheur (8), Marion (257), Morrow (5), Multnomah (258), Polk ( 73), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (79), Union (8), Wallowa (5), Wasco (20), Washington (217), Wheeler (2), Yamhill (30).
The 5,624th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 74-year-old man from Josephine County who was positive on December 19 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on December 26. He had a fundamental condition.
The 5,625th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 74-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on December 11 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on December 26. He had a fundamental condition.
The 5,626th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 78-year-old woman from Jackson County who was positive on December 11 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on December 26. She had a fundamental condition.
The 5,627th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 71-year-old man from Deschutes County who died at home on November 7. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.
The 5,628th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 66-year-old man from Clackamas County who was positive on December 4 and died on December 26. The location of death and the presence of underlying illness have been confirmed.
The 5,629th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 68-year-old man from Marion County who was positive on December 2 and died at Salem Hospital on December 25. He had a fundamental condition.
The 5,630th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 53-year-old woman from Linn County who was positive on December 10 and died at the Good Samaritan Community Medical Center on December 26. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.
The 5,631st COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 67-year-old woman from Klamath County who was positive on 29 November and died at Sky Lakes Medical Center on 26 December. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.
Details of COVID-19 vaccine
For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.
Sources
2/ https://ktvz.com/news/coronavirus/2021/12/28/oregon-reports-8-more-covid-19-related-deaths-1-in-deschutes-county-1900-new-cases/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos