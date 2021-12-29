Oregon has reported eight more COVID-19-related deaths. One is Deschutes County. 1,900 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ) — Newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon increased to 5,631 in the state, reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Department. ..

OHA also reported 1,900 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Tuesday, bringing the state to a total of 416,020.

The state continues to march towards a million booster goal

Oregon continues to approach Governor Kate Brown’s goal, announced on 17 December, to provide an additional 1 million people in the state with a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January.

As of Tuesday, 845,803 people in Oregon need to reach their goals and get boosters from Omicron variants to make our state safer. Find a booster here..

Since the start of the challenge, an additional 154,197 Oregons have received boosters.

Vaccines, weather affecting some large clinics for booster shots

Mass vaccination clinics around Oregon continued to provide primary and boosted immunocoVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, but bad weather was affecting some sites.

The clinic at Ondes Martenot Greyhound Park in Wood Village was closed on Tuesday, while the Tektronix, Salem, and Springfield sites were closed two hours early until 5 pm.

The Jackson County Expo vaccination site has been completely closed, but a new indoor site has opened at Merrick at 200 North Riverside Avenue in Medford. The Redmond Fairgrounds site will be closed this week.

All large sites offer all three COVID-19 vaccines, boost immunization, and pediatric doses to accommodate a large number of people seeking vaccination. To find out more about the location and service hours of mass vaccination sites, including changes due to bad weather Access the OHA web page..

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 398, 17 more than Monday. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, three more than Monday.

There are 58 adult ICU beds (9% availability) out of a total of 654 and 317 adult non-ICU beds (8% availability) out of 4,081.

December 28, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of manned beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 58(9%) 25 (7%) 2 (2%) 10 (11%) 2 (3%) 0 (0%) 15 (35%) 4 (15%) Adult non-ICU beds are available 317(8%) 52 (3%) 9 (2%) 74 (13%) 37 (8%) 3 (6%) 92 (22%) 50 (44%)

The regions throughout the state are:

Region 1: Krakkamas, Kratsop, Colombia, Multnomah, Tillamook, Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Lynn, Marion, Pork, Yamhill counties

Region 3: Couse, Curry, Douglas, Lane County

Region 5: Jackson County and Josephine County

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Shaman, and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Marul, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Warois counties

St. Charles Bend reported 20 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Tuesday, three in the ICU and two on mechanical ventilation. According to the hospital, none of the ICU patients were completely vaccinated, but 18 of the 20 COVID-positive patients were not completely vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can vary during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospitalizations or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

The Oregon emergency department is under heavy burden.You can do it Find the test here.. If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Tuesday that 13,316 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Monday. Of the total, 1,115 were the first dose, 1,188 was the second dose, and 5,290 were the third and booster doses. The remaining 5,646, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Monday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 15,920 times a day.

Oregon is currently receiving Pfizer Community 3,781,081 doses, Pediatric Pfizer 160,263 doses, Modana 2,485,889 doses, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine 254,917 doses.

As of Tuesday, 3,041,504 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,761,515 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were Baker (3), Benton (30), Craccamus (136), Kratsop (4), Colombia (7), Couse (95), Crook (23). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (9), Deshutes (182), Douglas (22), Gilliam (1), Grant (16), Harney (3), Hood River (13), Jackson (104), Jefferson (8), Josephine (8) 32), Klamath (40), Lake (2), Lane (157), Lincoln (14), Linn (33), Malheur (8), Marion (257), Morrow (5), Multnomah (258), Polk ( 73), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (79), Union (8), Wallowa (5), Wasco (20), Washington (217), Wheeler (2), Yamhill (30).

The 5,624th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 74-year-old man from Josephine County who was positive on December 19 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on December 26. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,625th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 74-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on December 11 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on December 26. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,626th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 78-year-old woman from Jackson County who was positive on December 11 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on December 26. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,627th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 71-year-old man from Deschutes County who died at home on November 7. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,628th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 66-year-old man from Clackamas County who was positive on December 4 and died on December 26. The location of death and the presence of underlying illness have been confirmed.

The 5,629th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 68-year-old man from Marion County who was positive on December 2 and died at Salem Hospital on December 25. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,630th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 53-year-old woman from Linn County who was positive on December 10 and died at the Good Samaritan Community Medical Center on December 26. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,631st COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 67-year-old woman from Klamath County who was positive on 29 November and died at Sky Lakes Medical Center on 26 December. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

Details of COVID-19 vaccine

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.