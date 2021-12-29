CDC recommends shorter COVID quarantine, all quarantine

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Reduced quarantine restrictions for Americans infected with COVID-19 Reduced from 10 days to 5 days, reducing the amount of time close contacts need to be isolated.

CDC officials said the guidance was in line with increasing evidence that people with coronavirus were most infectious two and three days before the onset of symptoms.

This decision was also triggered by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and was boosted by Omicron variants.

Early data suggest that Omicron can cause milder illnesses than previous versions of the coronavirus, but hospitals, airlines, and other companies are infected because of the large number of people infected. May impair the ability to stay open

“Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and Omicron variants, the CDC has reduced the recommended quarantine time for people with COVID-19 from 10 days to 5 days for asymptomatic cases. Since then, we’ve shortened the five days of wearing masks around others, “CDC said in a release.

“Omicron variants can spread rapidly and affect every aspect of our society,” CDC director Rochelle Warrensky said in a statement. “The CDC’s latest recommendations for quarantine and quarantine balance what we know about virus spread and the protection provided by vaccination and booster immunization.”

“I think it’s going to be necessary, or I think everything will stop,” Dr. Jennifer Womak of the Tryon Medical Center in North Carolina told Spectrum News. “But I was a little surprised that the change from 10th to 5th was very important.”

Dr. Wallensky Told the Associated Press The country is trying to see many cases of Omicron.

“Not all of these cases will be serious. In fact, many will be asymptomatic,” she told AP on Monday. “We want to make sure that there is a mechanism that can keep society functioning safely while pursuing science.”

The CDC also recommends that schools implement a looser protocol for students exposed to COVID-19, testing to stay in school rather than quarantine, a move praised by experts. It states that it is necessary.

“What we are trying to do is to line up as much as possible to improve the effects of COVID in schools, whether they are infectious diseases or the knock-on effect of exposure, and they are healthy and safe. It’s about being able to stay in good shape. People. ” Dr. Sarah Combs, head of outreach for the emergency department at the Children’s National Hospital, said.

Last week, authorities relaxed a rule that previously required healthcare professionals to take a 10-day leave if the test was positive. According to the new recommendation, workers can return to work after 7 days if the test is negative and there are no symptoms. Authorities also said the quarantine period could be five days or shorter in the event of a serious staff shortage.

Currently, the CDC is changing the quarantine and quarantine guidance for the general public to be less stringent.

Guidance is not mandatory. This is a recommendation for employers, state and local officials.

Last week, New York State announced that it would expand the CDC’s guidance for healthcare professionals to include employees doing other important jobs facing serious staff shortages.

Other states may try to shorten quarantine and quarantine policies, and the CDC is trying to escape ahead of the shift. Walensky says, “It would be nice to have a unified CDC guidance” that others can use, rather than a jumble of policies.

The CDC’s guidance on quarantine and quarantine seems to confuse the general public, and new recommendations “are happening when more people are positive for the first time and looking for guidance,” American said. Lindsay Wiley, a university public health law, said. Expert.

Nevertheless, the guidance remains complicated.

isolation

Quarantine rules are intended for infected people. The same is true for unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, fully vaccinated, or boost-immunized people.

They say:

The clock starts on the day you test positive.

Infected individuals should be quarantined for 5 days instead of the previously recommended 10.

At the end of the 5 days, if you are asymptomatic, you can return to normal activity, but you should wear a mask wherever you are (at home or around others) for at least another 5 days.

If symptoms persist after 5 days of quarantine, stay home until you feel better, then always wear a mask and start 5 days.

quarantine

Quarantine rules are intended for people who are in close contact with the infected person but who are not infected themselves.

In the case of quarantine, the clock starts on the day someone warns you that you may have been exposed to a virus.

Earlier, the CDC stated that people who were not fully vaccinated and had close contact with the infected would need to stay home for at least 10 days.

Currently, the agency says that only those who get booster shots can skip quarantine if they wear the mask for at least 10 days in all settings.

It’s a change. Previously, fully vaccinated individuals (CDC defined as two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine) could be exempt from quarantine.

Currently, the person who gets the first shot instead of the booster is in the same situation as the person who is partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all. You can stop the quarantine after 5 days by wearing the mask in all settings after 5 days.

5 days

Suspend both quarantine and quarantine after 5 days is risky.

Many people get tested when they first feel symptoms, but many Americans get tested for other reasons, such as whether they can visit for family or work. In short, positive test results may not tell you exactly when a person was infected, or clearly indicate when they are most contagious, experts say.

Dr. Aaron Glatt, a New York doctor who is a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said that when people become infected, the risk of infection is significantly reduced after five days, but it does not go away for everyone.

“If you reduce it to five days, you’ll end up with a significant number of people, albeit a small number of contagious people,” he said.

That’s why wearing a mask is an important part of CDC guidance, Walensky says.