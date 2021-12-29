U.S. companies say shortening quarantine can alleviate staffing issues, but health concerns are protracted.

“The aviation workforce is essential for maintaining air travel and freight supply chain operations,” the industry group Airlines for America said in a statement. “The decision is science-based and correct.”

However, the Flight Attendants Association, a union representing nearly 50,000 flight attendants, argued that employees should not be expected to return to work unless they are symptomatic and have a negative test result.

Sarah Nelson, International President of the Union, said: “Companies that are unaware of this on paid sick leave, or that pressure workers to work ill or face disciplinary action, are failing workers and customers.”

John Hurst, Chairman of the Massachusetts Retailers Association, welcomed the news, especially here, where vaccination rates are fairly high.

“This is a bit of a positive reassurance for the growing, understaffed workforce in various industries,” Hurst said in an email to Globe. “Especially here in Massachusetts, vaccination has been very successful, but it is common sense and probably delayed to shorten the time frame to get back to work.”

Ronn Garry, owner of Roxbury’s Tropical Foods grocery store, said the news was a relief. Most of his staff are vaccinated and need to wear a mask at work, so the new guidance “seems appropriate”.

“My feeling was to trust science, so I believe there is a reason to change science to five. [days],” He said.

Over the past few weeks, Garry has called for illness after some Tropical Foods employees have received a positive COVID-19 test result or have been in close contact with someone who gave a positive test result. I said I called. Gary followed the CDC’s 10-day quarantine rules for those with positive test results, which was a big blow to the company’s staffing.

“It really stretched us pretty thin,” he said.

Even if the quarantine period was shortened, Gary told employees not to eat lunch with them and to keep the incident away from the store. This is the worst scenario where you have to temporarily close your company.

Others such as Mitchell Fallon, Communication and Political Director of the New England Joint Commission UNITE HERE, a union representing workers in the textile, garment, manufacturing, warehousing, laundry, human services and hospitality industries, said he He believes the new CDC guidance, which he said was shocked, was influenced “with pressure from large companies.”

“We know that vaccines help keep us personally safe, but there is still a risk of getting sick or spreading the virus to family members and others in the community at risk,” he said. Told.

He fears that “new guidelines will prepare us all for the next dark winter over the next few months,” without the need for negative testing to end the shortened quarantine period. I am.

Delta Air Lines, which requested the CDC last week to reduce recommended quarantine times, said on Monday that it began adopting new advice as a company policy.

“The updated guidance gives Delta more flexibility in scheduling crew and employees to support busy vacation travel seasons and customers’ sustained return to travel,” the airline said in a statement. I am saying.

An American Airlines spokesperson has introduced questions to Airlines for America regarding new CDC recommendations. United Airlines did not respond to requests for comment.

Representatives from two other sectors, who interact with the public and employ a huge number of workers who have been suffering from staff shortages for months, praised the CDC’s decision.

The Food Industry Association, which includes major grocery stores and manufacturers as members, said the revised guidance would help the industry “responsibly address” its labor shortages. Industry groups urged “federal, state, and local governments to create the same CDC playbook.”

Many policymakers who urged the CDC to update its quarantine guidelines argued that, like the United Kingdom, new approaches should incorporate rapid testing. In the United States, the demand for testing is skyrocketing as manufacturers continue to scramble to enhance production and distribution.

Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, said the whims of coronavirus infections require testing.

“We don’t know how this would proceed without testing, at least with a guaranteed negative rapid antigen test before circulation,” Topol said. “This is contrary to science, and the time it takes people to get rid of the virus can vary considerably.”

Globe staff Anissa Gardizy contributed to this report.