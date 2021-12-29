Health
After a year off, the flu returned to Maine, but got off to a slow start.
The flu virus has returned to Maine after a slow start last season, reflecting national trends.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine released a weekly influenza monitoring report on Tuesday. It states that 13 people have been hospitalized for the flu since the season began in late September.
No flu deaths have been confirmed this year, but reports are often delayed due to the need to confirm the death by a death certificate review. According to the Maine CDC, 505 influenza positives have been reported by the Maine-based laboratory this season.
Dr. Dora Anne Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer at Maine Health, has made a slow start to the flu season, but it’s unclear what will happen in the coming weeks as more people gather indoors, which are susceptible to infection. .. Tuesday.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which monitors influenza infections nationwide, reports that activity is still low, but a pattern of steady growth is emerging.
According to the Federal CDC, almost all positive tests in Maine are influenza A H3N2, a highly toxic strain that reflects national data. According to the CDC, most infections occur in people between the ages of 5 and 24, but the prevalence of infection in adults over the age of 25 is increasing.
“Here in Maine and the United States, more virulent influenza strains are prevalent and hospitalizations are generally increasing,” Mills said. “Fortunately, the flu vaccine is readily available and seems to be in good agreement with the flu virus.”
A map of influenza cases released this week by the Federal CDC shows high prevalence in New Jersey, District of Columbia, Indiana, Kansas, North Dakota, and New Mexico.
Symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza tend to be similar, but according to Mills, the most prominent flu symptom is severe body aches, and the characteristic symptom of COVID is loss of taste and smell.
“When you get the flu, you feel like you’re hitting a truck,” Mills says.
According to Mills, people who test negative for COVID should ask their health care provider to test for the flu. Flu tests are readily available and usually include a nasal swab, and there are treatments available to relieve the symptoms of the flu, such as the prescription drug Tamiflu.
influenza I took a rest last year, Mills said. In late March, nearly three-quarters of the 2020-21 flu season, a total of 136 cases were reported and only three were hospitalized, according to the CDC in Maine. There were no outbreaks or deaths.
Just as the pandemic began to take root in March 2020, there were already 36 influenza deaths, 81 outbreaks, 494 hospitalizations and 10,000 cases. By mid-March 2018, there were 6,973 cases of seasonal influenza, 1,326 hospitalizations, 122 outbreaks, and 71 deaths during the worst influenza season in Maine in recent memory.
Health experts say that the precautions people took a year ago against COVID-19, such as social distance, wearing masks, and washing hands, could have dramatically reduced cases of influenza. I am. In addition, more residents were vaccinated against the flu in 2020.
Health officials don’t know what to expect in the coming weeks as Maine and the country are heading into a season of simultaneous influenza and COVID epidemics.
“Everyone is guessing what will happen in this flu season,” Mill said. “I don’t know why because there was no flu season last year. You may not know for a while.”
In Mills’ view, there is only one reliable way to protect yourself from the flu and COVID.
“The best thing to do is to get a flu and COVID vaccination,” Mills said.
The flu season usually begins in late September and early October and can last until May. According to the Federal CDC, influenza cases usually peak between December and February.
” Previous
Related article
Sources
2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/12/28/after-taking-a-year-off-the-flu-is-back-in-maine-but-off-to-a-slow-start/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
The user name / password is invalid.
Please check your email to confirm your registration and complete.
Please use the form below to reset your password. When you send your account email address, you will receive an email address with a reset code.