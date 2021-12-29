After a year off, the flu returned to Maine, but got off to a slow start.

The flu virus has returned to Maine after a slow start last season, reflecting national trends.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine released a weekly influenza monitoring report on Tuesday. It states that 13 people have been hospitalized for the flu since the season began in late September.

No flu deaths have been confirmed this year, but reports are often delayed due to the need to confirm the death by a death certificate review. According to the Maine CDC, 505 influenza positives have been reported by the Maine-based laboratory this season.

Dr. Dora Anne Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer at Maine Health, has made a slow start to the flu season, but it’s unclear what will happen in the coming weeks as more people gather indoors, which are susceptible to infection. .. Tuesday.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which monitors influenza infections nationwide, reports that activity is still low, but a pattern of steady growth is emerging.

According to the Federal CDC, almost all positive tests in Maine are influenza A H3N2, a highly toxic strain that reflects national data. According to the CDC, most infections occur in people between the ages of 5 and 24, but the prevalence of infection in adults over the age of 25 is increasing.

“Here in Maine and the United States, more virulent influenza strains are prevalent and hospitalizations are generally increasing,” Mills said. “Fortunately, the flu vaccine is readily available and seems to be in good agreement with the flu virus.”

A map of influenza cases released this week by the Federal CDC shows high prevalence in New Jersey, District of Columbia, Indiana, Kansas, North Dakota, and New Mexico.

Symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza tend to be similar, but according to Mills, the most prominent flu symptom is severe body aches, and the characteristic symptom of COVID is loss of taste and smell.

“When you get the flu, you feel like you’re hitting a truck,” Mills says.

According to Mills, people who test negative for COVID should ask their health care provider to test for the flu. Flu tests are readily available and usually include a nasal swab, and there are treatments available to relieve the symptoms of the flu, such as the prescription drug Tamiflu.

influenza I took a rest last year, Mills said. In late March, nearly three-quarters of the 2020-21 flu season, a total of 136 cases were reported and only three were hospitalized, according to the CDC in Maine. There were no outbreaks or deaths.

Just as the pandemic began to take root in March 2020, there were already 36 influenza deaths, 81 outbreaks, 494 hospitalizations and 10,000 cases. By mid-March 2018, there were 6,973 cases of seasonal influenza, 1,326 hospitalizations, 122 outbreaks, and 71 deaths during the worst influenza season in Maine in recent memory.

Health experts say that the precautions people took a year ago against COVID-19, such as social distance, wearing masks, and washing hands, could have dramatically reduced cases of influenza. I am. In addition, more residents were vaccinated against the flu in 2020.

Health officials don’t know what to expect in the coming weeks as Maine and the country are heading into a season of simultaneous influenza and COVID epidemics.

“Everyone is guessing what will happen in this flu season,” Mill said. “I don’t know why because there was no flu season last year. You may not know for a while.”

In Mills’ view, there is only one reliable way to protect yourself from the flu and COVID.

“The best thing to do is to get a flu and COVID vaccination,” Mills said.

The flu season usually begins in late September and early October and can last until May. According to the Federal CDC, influenza cases usually peak between December and February.

