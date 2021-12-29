Companies say shortening CDC quarantine alleviates staffing issues





New federal guidance to reduce recommended quarantine periods for many infected Americans will provide relief to airlines and other companies suffering from staff shortages, companies said Tuesday, but workers’ representatives. Warned that this move could bring some employees back to work too soon. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention On Monday, we reduced the number of days an infected patient needed to remain quarantined — and on the sidelines for many workers — from 10 to 5 days. Those who leave the quarantine are asymptomatic and need to wear a mask for an additional 5 days when in the vicinity of others. The latest policies taken the day before President Biden was dismissed Travel restrictions In southern Africa, it has been accepted by representatives of industries such as air travel, food and retail. The Omicron variant of coronavirus broke through an already understaffed sector, temporarily closing restaurants and Cancellation of thousands of flights It confused the Christmas trip. More than 1,000 “US and international” flights were canceled on Tuesday. According to FlightAware, Provides aviation data. “The aviation workforce is essential for maintaining air travel and freight supply chain operations,” the Airlines for America trade group said in a statement. “The decision is science-based and correct.”

However, the Flight Attendants Association, a union representing nearly 50,000 crew members, claimed: Employees should not be expected to return to work Unless there are no symptoms and the test result is negative. Sarah Nelson, International President of the Union, said: “Companies that are unaware of this on paid sick leave, or that pressure workers to work ill or face disciplinary action, are failing workers and customers.” Delta Air Lines, Last week urged the CDC To reduce the recommended separation time Said on monday It is a company policy that we have already begun to adopt new advice. Has been updated December 28, 2021, 9:28 pm ET “The updated guidance gives Delta more flexibility in scheduling crew and employees to support busy vacation travel seasons and customers’ sustained return to travel,” the airline said in a statement. I am saying.

An American Airlines spokesperson has introduced questions to Airlines for America regarding new CDC recommendations. United Airlines did not respond to requests for comment.

Representatives from two other sectors, who interact with the public and employ a huge number of workers who have been suffering from staff shortages for months, praised the CDC’s decision. Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know Card 1/4 New CDC guidelines Hoping to prevent further disruption to everyday life, CDC has shortened the period Certain infected Americans should be quarantined for 10 to 5 days. This change applies only to people who are asymptomatic or have no fever with other symptoms improving. The Food Industry Association, which includes major grocery stores and manufacturers as members, said the revised guidance would help the industry “responsibly address” its labor shortages. Industry groups urged “federal, state, and local governments to create the same CDC playbook.” Stephanie Marts, chief administrative officer of the National Retail Federation, an industry group, called the change “welcome news.” Many policy experts who urged the CDC to update its quarantine guidelines argued that the new approach should incorporate rapid testing as follows: UK.. In the United States, the demand for testing is skyrocketing while manufacturers are still scrambling. Strengthen production and distribution.. Dr. Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, said tests are needed because of the whims of coronavirus infection. “We don’t know how this would proceed without testing, at least with a guaranteed negative rapid antigen test before circulation,” Dr. Topol said. “This is contrary to science, and the time it takes people to get rid of the virus can vary considerably.” Emma Goldberg Report that contributed.

