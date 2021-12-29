Sonoma County requires employers to request boosters and encourage them to test for their employees





Sonoma County requires all local employers to obtain COVID-19 boosters or to be tested for viruses twice a week. Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase released guidance on Tuesday. In addition to booster and test recommendations, the county will provide employers, if eligible for boosters, unvaccinated, non-boostered employees, FDA-approved surgical masks or breathing in an indoor work environment. We also advise you to request that you wear a vessel. Tuesday county. “COVID-19 cases are increasing again in Sonoma County, but if employers require workers to get booster shots as soon as they qualify for booster shots, both the community and the economy will be healthy. Can be kept at, “Mase said in a county press release. “People who choose not to get vaccinated or boosted are tested for COVID at least twice a week to detect outbreaks quickly, and infected workers unknowingly infect others with the virus. Need to reduce the time it takes to infect. “ Guidance is not required, but it is highly recommended, and Sonoma County, the county’s largest employer, is also looking to adopt this policy. In August, Sonoma County Supervisory Board approved vaccination and inspection obligations for approximately 4,400 county workers. The county is currently reviewing vaccination policies and procedures with the intention of adopting Mase’s new recommendations. Last week the county issued Two health orders Booster shots or twice-weekly tests are required for local school employees, emergency response personnel, dental clinics, pharmacies, and temporary disaster shelter employees. This latest guidance looks like this: New COVID-19 infection increases In the area. Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, Berkeley, said in an interview Monday that the Bay Area is seeing the beginning of a winter surge in infectious diseases that is afflicting other parts of the United States. According to county reports, the Omicron strain was first detected in Sonoma County on 17 December, and as of Tuesday, 14 cases of Omicron were detected in the county. COVID-19 Data Website.. Authorities say the number of cases is likely to be high due to delayed genotyping. According to the announcement, the number of COVID-19 cases detected daily in unvaccinated people in Sonoma County has more than tripled since Thanksgiving, from 16.9 per 100,000 to 51.9 per 100,000. rice field. New daily cases detected among vaccinated residents increased from 6.9 per 100,000 to 7.9 per 100,000 over the same period. “Given how infectious the Omicron variants are, cloth masks aren’t very effective at blocking the spread of the virus,” Mase said. “We recommend that everyone upgrade to a surgical mask or equivalent.” In Sonoma County, 76.7%, or 360,000 or more of the inhabitants over the age of 5 are vaccinated. According to the release, 146,000 people have received booster shots. Employers provide resources on vaccination policy California Fair Employment Housing Authority.. You can contact the staff writer Emma Murphy (707-521-5228 or [email protected]). @MurphReports on Twitter.

