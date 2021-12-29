Boone County Hospital faces staffing issues amid Omicron’s surge





Columbia, Missouri (KMIZ) With COVID-19 cases reaching their highest levels in a few months, staff shortages are once again becoming a hospital problem. The concern is the staff. Doctors and nurses are infected with the rapidly prevailing variant of Omicron. Boone Health is one of the many hospitals that are in short supply nationwide. Highly contagious Omicrons have spread, cases have increased, and unvaccinated and vaccinated people have been victims of the virus. Dr. Robin Brandt said Boone Health is feeling the impact. “We ran about 20 staff a day, which was almost 40 in a day with 24-40 people today,” said Dr. Blount. At least 95% of Boone Health staff are vaccinated, but about 40 workers are positive and need to be quarantined. “Many people call because of illness, so it’s very difficult to keep providing all the services we need, so we may have to limit the number of patients in the hospital,” Dr. Blount said. Said. To address this growing problem, the CDC has cut the recommended quarantine time in half for people with COVID-19 in the asymptomatic case. According to the CDC, people who test positive for COVID-19 should be quarantined for 5 days instead of the original 10 days if they are asymptomatic. People need to follow up with 5 days of quarantine with 5 days of mask wearing. According to the CDC, this change is motivated by science showing that the majority of coronavirus infections occur early in the disease (1-2 days before or 2-3 days later). The CDC has also updated the recommended quarantine period for people exposed to the virus. For those who have not been vaccinated, or who have been more than 6 months old since the second mRNA dose and have not yet been boosted, the CDC is currently using a 5-day quarantine followed by a 5-day mask. Is recommended. People who receive booster shots do not need to be quarantined after exposure, but they do need to wear a mask for 10 days after exposure. There are more groundbreaking cases, but experts say there are precautions that people can take. “I definitely recommend boosters. I’m sure it will significantly reduce your risk. Cloth masks aren’t as effective as surgical masks,” said Dr. Blount.

