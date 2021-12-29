Record numbers of cases in Washington could lead to an upward trend in Spokane County

The Washington Department of Health reported a new record of coronavirus cases recorded on Tuesday. It can surge in eastern Washington.

The Seattle Times reported that state officials confirmed 6,235 new cases on December 24. The state’s previous one-day record was 5,526 as of December 7, 2020.

On December 24, Washington is the first to report more than 6,000 cases a day.

The spikes reflect spikes from other regions, as the highly contagious variants of Omicron have become predominant.

Dr. Francisco Velázquez, a health officer in the Spokane Community Health District, said cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County have been declining in the past few weeks, but in western Washington and the country.

“It’s not uncommon to see an increase in case numbers in one of the larger counties in the western part of the state, not until a few weeks later in Spokane,” he said.

According to SRHD, there were 169 newly diagnosed cases per 100,000 in Spokane County from December 12 to Christmas, down from 238 cases per 100,000 in the last two weeks.

However, the number of cases may already be increasing.

There were 178 new cases in Spokane County on Tuesday, up from 65 reported last Tuesday. Hospitalizations were flat and 61 patients were hospitalized for the virus. This is the same number as a week ago.

Velázquez said he was careful about the number of hospitalizations.

He said he continues to advocate vaccination and booster shots for qualified individuals and is trying to improve the testing capacity of the area. It is also important to wear a face cover, wash your hands and avoid large gatherings. Velázquez said it was especially important during the winter when people were indoors for long periods of time.

In North Aidaho, Panhandle Health District spokeswoman Catherine Heuer said the seven-day case rate per 100,000 people ranged from 136 in Benewah County to 10 in Shoshone County. In Kootenai County, there are 32 cases per 100,000 people, and the community is still considered to have a high prevalence, Hoyer said.

She said the high rates in Benewah County could be partly due to the handling of a significant number of unhandled cases, but she still has a fairly high community infection rate within the county. He said he was suspicious.

According to Heuer, the number of hospitalized patients has declined in the area, and they are sitting around their late 40s.

As of Tuesday, Kootenai Health had 36 COVID-19 patients, including 13 in need of critical care.

According to Heuer, the district hopes that the Omicron variant, which the data suggests, is less severe than the previous variant and does not promote hospitalization. However, she said the district was cautious due to the low immunization rate of the population.

“We haven’t seen a significant increase in the number of people vaccinated yet, so it’s concerned about the emergence of new variants,” she said.

According to Heuer, these people had some immunity as Omicron wiped out areas of high vaccination and case rates in some reports, but this is not exactly the case in Northern Idaho.

Velázquez said it was important for SRHD to be vigilant against Omicron. He said there was still a risk of more serious illness and hospitalization for unvaccinated people and those with underlying health conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.