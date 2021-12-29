Santa Clara County Requests COVID Boosters from Healthcare Professionals and Other High-Risk Groups – CBS San Francisco

San Jose (CBS SF) — Health officials in Santa Clara County announced on Tuesday that healthcare workers and workers in other high-risk rally environments will need COVID vaccine boosters under new health orders.

This announcement will be made when the epidemic of Omicron variants has led to a surge in COVID cases in the county.

read more: Update: I-80 has been partially reopened and Highway 50 has been gridlocked to the snow-covered Sierra Road Travel nightmare.

“In less than two weeks, I warned about the Omicron Flood, and unfortunately today, the Flood is here,” County Public Health Officer Dr. Sarah Cody said at a press conference on Tuesday. Told. “Our cases here in Santa Clara County are on the rise, most of them Omicron.”

Live Video: Santa Clara County Health Authority Announces COVID Booster Requirements for High-Risk Group

In the last two weeks, both the number and rate of COVID cases in the county have tripled, according to Cody. Hospitalization has not yet increased sharply with the proliferation of cases, but Cody said hospitalization is often a late indicator and the order will absorb the expected demand coming to the county’s healthcare system. Said it was intended.

She also encourages everyone to continue with safety measures such as wearing masks and, if possible, socially distanced, and avoids large gatherings for the upcoming New Year’s holidays. I advised people to do so.

“We are all a little tired, but we want everyone to continue to play their role,” Cody said.

As of Tuesday, 52% of eligible people in the county had booster shots, and about 67% of people over the age of 65 had boosters, she said.

Santa Clara County COVID Dashboard

read more: San Francisco New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show Canceled Due to COVID Surge

Last week, the state required all health care workers, home care workers, and employees of collective medical facilities and detention centers to receive booster shots. According to county orders, workers in these settings must be up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters by January 24, rather than the state deadline of February 1.

Santa Clara County has joined other Bay Area counties to employ booster mandates for high-risk groups of workers.

The order applies to:

• Skilled care facilities, care facilities, adult day care facilities, and memory care facilities.

• Health care facilities (hospitals, clinics, clinics, dialysis centers, etc.) where patient care is provided, and medical first responders.

• Prisons and other correctional facilities

• Collect shelters

In addition to requiring up-to-date vaccinations in high-risk environments, the Health Order also issued the following recommendations:

• If you haven’t done so already, you should be vaccinated against COVID-19 and boosted now.

• Do not allow individuals from outside the house to gather indoors in groups of 10 or more, unless everyone is wearing a face mask at all times.

• Employers should immediately implement mandatory vaccination requirements as soon as possible for all personnel in need of up-to-date vaccination.

• Companies and other entities should work and operate outdoors as much as possible with a significantly lower risk of COVID-19 infection. If this is not possible, ventilation should be maximized.

• For businesses that serve the general public, especially activities where regular customers need to remove their face masks to engage in business (restaurants, bars, etc.), provide regular customers with up-to-date vaccination information and entry. Previous latest vaccination.

Anyone 16 years or older who was vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna more than 6 months ago, or who was vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson more than 2 months ago, is eligible for booster and needs immediate vaccination. there is.

Information on vaccination and booster immunization appointments is available at the following URL: www.sccfreevax.org.. Vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. It is also available regardless of immigrant status.

The August 2 Health Order, which requires universal indoor masking, remains valid throughout Santa Clara County.

Other news: Contra Costa County tightens indoor masking requirements regardless of vaccination status