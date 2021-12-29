The triad responds after halving the isolation time for patients whose CDC tests positive for COVID-19.





High Point, NC (WGHP) — “I think it’s great news,” said Dr. John Sanders, Head of Infectious Diseases at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. Maintaining the workforce is one of the reasons Sanders praises nA move to reduce the quarantine limit for Americans catching the coronavirus from 10 to 5.. Keep up to date with the latest news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

“We need to meet urgent needs. We have long known that quarantine is set to a conservative level. Most people have experienced long-term infections, but we still isolate them. I was doing it, “said Sanders. “I felt a little symptomatic, so I decided to test if I was good,” said Kyler Evans. Evans appeared at the Bethany Medical Center at High Point on Tuesday afternoon and was tested for the virus. He says he hasn’t been vaccinated, but he believes that the ever-changing guidance is confusing and people should be able to make their own decisions. “I think you should do what you do for you. If you need 5 days of quarantine, 5 days, 7 days, 13 days, whatever you feel, quarantine,” Evans said. Says. “I agree to some extent,” said Tracey Leach. Reach tested positive for COVID-19 almost a week ago. He feels different about the new recommendations. “People who haven’t been vaccinated, and I believe that’s their decision. I think 10th is the way to go, as it can make you feel so sick.” Said. “For a fully vaccinated person like me, I don’t really show many symptoms at all. It feels great. I think it makes sense for five days like that.” He says taking a break from work and staying at home to quarantine is not an option for everyone. “Some jobs work with you, allowing you to work from home. Some that you really can’t do that. So when can you be released and back? The big role in that is really dependent on the vaccination situation, “he said. Sanders admits that some problems can occur along the way, but this move reduces the spread of the virus, minimizes its impact on humans, or shuts it down altogether. I think it is a happy medium for. Sanders said: There will be some cases that may help keep the pandemic going. Does it reduce all other effects? That’s what I think. I think reducing the impact on everything else is an important activity. “ Another part of the CDC recommendations is masking up. As an additional protective layer, Sanders recommends replacing the cloth mask with a surgical N-95 mask.



