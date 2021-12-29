Can I get an accurate picture of COVID cases without a daily number?





Dr. Threllkeld said hospitalizations provide some of the most valuable information available during this pandemic.

Memphis, Tennessee-Omicron is rampant across the United States, and infectious variants have not skipped Shelby County. On Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department reported slightly over 400 new cases – the day before it exceeded 1,500. However, not all COVID numbers are reported daily, and do you know exactly what the COVID surge is? Dr. Steve Threllkeld, a Baptist infectious disease specialist, said: Memorial hospital. Threllkeld said hospitalization numbers provide some of the most valuable information available during this pandemic. However, unlike previous surges, the health department’s published COVID numbers include new adult and pediatric cases and positive rates, but no daily hospitalizations have been reported. These numbers are released only once a week. “I’ve been up from the hospital I’m sitting in, Baptist Memphis, since I was 11 years old. [then] After the delta, it will be about 50 today. ” It is important to note that the health department receives hospitalization report data from the HRTS or Hospital Resource Tracking System. Because the data for COVID patients are from hospitals throughout Memphis Metro, not just Shelby County. “We certainly keep getting numbers from this hospital, which tends to be fairly proportional to the rest of the town,” said Threlkeld. “They undoubtedly have more than quadrupled the songs they saw a while ago.” However, infectious disease doctors said the more data there was, the better. As for the number of COVIDs we are getting, keep in mind that the number of positive tests in the health sector has not increased the number of people using home test kits. “It’s not that big of a problem for me,” Slerkeld said. “I would like you to realize that you are more positive than if you were infected with another person and stop the circulation for 5-7 days without reporting.” ABC 24 asked the health department if they plan to provide daily hospitalizations in the light of the recent surge in COVID. Wear a mask in all public places indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please reduce the number of meetings. Also, if you are qualified, you will be vaccinated, and if you are vaccinated, you will get a booster.Find a place for vaccination at https://t.co/gj46PM0t48.. #StoptheSpread pic.twitter.com/VkA6JZK3QN — Health in Shelby County (@ShelbyTNHealth) December 29, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.localmemphis.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/can-we-get-an-accurate-picture-of-covid-cases-without-daily-numbers-an-infectious-disease-specialist-steve-threlkeld-weighs-in/522-03744fd0-ba7a-482c-ab64-dd249d3c894b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos