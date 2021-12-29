Omicron’s risk remains “very high”: WHO





Geneva (AFP) – After a 11% increase in Covid-19 cases worldwide last week, the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the risks posed by the Omicron variant are still “very high.”

Omicron is behind the rapid virus surge in several countries, including those that have already overtaken the previously predominant delta variant, WHO said in a weekly epidemiological update to Covid-19. “The overall risk associated with the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high,” said the United Nations Health Agency. “Consistent evidence is that the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant, has a doubling time of 2-3 days, and a rapid increase in the incidence of cases has been seen in many countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States. It shows that it will be. ”It has become the dominant variant. “Rapid growth is likely to be a combination of both antigenic escape and the increased endogenous infectivity of the Omicron mutant.” However, WHO emphasized a 29% reduction in the incidence of cases observed in South Africa. South Africa was the first country to report this variant to WHO on November 24th. Early data from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Denmark (currently the highest per capita infection rate in the world) suggest that Omicron has a lower risk of hospitalization compared to Delta. However, more data was needed to understand the severity of Omicron in terms of clinical markers such as oxygen use, ventilator, and death. More data was also needed on how the severity could be affected by previous Covid infections or vaccinations. “Also, corticosteroids and interleukin-6 receptor blockers are expected to continue to be effective in managing patients with serious illness,” WHO said. “But preliminary data suggest that monoclonal antibodies may be less capable of neutralizing Omicron variants.” Rise as the case According to the WHO, in the week ending on Sunday, after a gradual increase since October, the number of new cases worldwide increased by 11% and the number of new deaths decreased by 4% compared to the previous week. “This represents just under 5 million new cases and more than 44,000 new deaths,” said the Geneva-based organization. The largest number of new cases was in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Italy. © 2021 AFP

