Isolated again? — Liz vs Rishi — Mental health in Westminster – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article

Presented by Facebook.

By EMILIO CASALICCHIO

PRESENTED BY

Send tips here | Subscribe for free | Listen to Playbook and view in your browser

Good Wednesday morning. This is Emilio Casalicchio clutching the Playbook baton. Annabelle Dickson will be with you tomorrow.

DRIVING THE DAY

ISOLATED AGAIN? Boris Johnson will this morning resist growing pressure to slash COVID isolation periods to less than a week. The prime minister is facing calls to follow the U.S. and reduce self-quarantine following a positive test to just five days, but the government is attempting to swerve the issue, insisting no changes are on the cards in the immediate future. Just this week the U.S. cut the isolation time for people without symptoms in half from 10 days — even allowing those without a negative test to end their solitude. The move sparked a massive debate on the other side of the Atlantic, which is now lapping at British shores.

Finding BoJo: The PM emerges from the Christmas period with a visit to a vaccine center this morning and should appear in a TV clip in the coming hours. No doubt he will be pressed on the U.S. move, with increasing concern about U.K. health services feeling the squeeze as COVID hospitalizations increase and frontline staff end up stuck at home in isolation after getting the Omicron variant. The situation is a pincer movement on the NHS, but it’s not just health staff being hit with the isolation rules. With British infections continuing to hit record highs, all public services and businesses are being affected.

What the thinking is: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the decision to cut the isolation time was to “ensure people can safely continue their daily lives.” Johnson earlier this month cut isolation for people in England from 10 to seven days after two negative tests. Cutting that again would ease the strain on the health service, with around four in 10 NHS staff in London in isolation due to the current rules, according to doctors. The Times has a good rundown of the numbers, noting that almost 4,000 NHS staff were absent because of COVID last week, while the total number of health workers self-isolating in England has risen from 12,240 to 18,820 in a week. Don’t forget: While Omicron is more infectious, the evidence so far suggests it is less dangerous.

Feeling the squeeze: The FT goes big this morning on comments from the British Medical Association that the PM has ignored “the elephant in the room” of staff absence levels. The Guardian reports on warnings from the Royal College of Nursing that social care services could be rationed amid surging staff absences and COVID hospitalizations, which rose to 9,546 in England, according to the latest figures, up almost 40 percent compared with a week ago. But don’t forget again: It was 34,000 at its peak in January.

**A message from Facebook: At Facebook, we’re working together with partners in the UK to reduce COVID-19 misinformation. We’re collaborating with the UK government and organisations to connect people with authoritative COVID-19 information. By partnering with health organisations and third-party fact-checkers, we are combatting misinformation on our platforms to keep communities safe and informed.**

The wall of pressure: “With five percent of health care staff currently in purdah — even if no longer infectious — the NHS faces meltdown,” the Daily Mail leader (not online) rails this morning, urging Johnson to “mirror America” and lop another 48 hours off the isolation period. “Not to do so would be an egregious act of self-harm.” Its splash screams: “CUT ISOLATION TO FIVE DAYS” (not our underline).

From his backbenches: “The government should look seriously at reducing mandatory isolation periods,” former Cabinet minister Theresa Villiers told the same paper.

From business: Kate Nicholls from UKHospitality said ministers must “review and act on the latest CDC data to keep the economy moving, address staff concerns in education and health and avoid punitive restrictions and lockdown.”

From scientists: Numerous papers pick up on the BBC interview from Oxford medicine supremo John Bell, who said he would back an isolation cut as long as the requirement to test negative before being released remained in place. He argued that high COVID death rates were now a thing of the past. The BBC interview with medicine professor Paul Hunter also gets a good showing, in which he said isolation will soon have to be scrapped altogether. “I think the whole issue of how long are we going to be able to allow people to self-isolate if they’re positive is going to have to be discussed fairly soon, because I think this is a disease that’s not going away,” he said.

Holding firm: “The isolation period for positive COVID-19 cases is critical for limiting the spread of the virus,” a government spokesperson said last night. “There are no further changes to the isolation period planned at this time, but we keep all rules under review based on the latest health data.” Johnson is expected to maintain that position this morning, according to an official Playbook spoke to last night.

MEANWHILE, ON ANOTHER PLANET … Is the NHS Test and Trace regime, which is still telling people to isolate for 10 days, according to the Telegraph. A number of Conservative MPs have (of course) lined up to suggest officials are undermining the new guidance on purpose. But chances are it’s just a classic case of bureaucratic failure and mismanagement. “We are working with our NHS partners to review all messages sent to positive cases to ensure any communications reflect the introduction of the self-isolation exemption,” a U.K. Health Security Agency spokesperson said last night, adding in its defense that “legislation on the self-isolation period remains 10 days.”

More COVID madness: The latest installment of “How the hell did we get here?” is Health Secretary Sajid Javid going to war with Wales after the Labour government killed parkrun (which, it turns out, is just one word). Oh, and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam did the maddest intro to a lecture about viruses last night, complete with ripping his shirt and tie off to reveal underneath … a shirt without a tie. There was fake smoke and all. Watch it at the start here.

COVID IN HOLYROOD: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give MSPs a COVID update when the Scottish parliament is recalled at 2 p.m.

YESTERDAY’S UK COVID STATS: 129,471 positive cases. In the last week, 802,137 positive cases have been reported, ⬆️ 186,430 on the previous week … 18 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. In the last week, 588 deaths have been reported, ⬆️ 220 on the previous week.

Worth noting: The NHS *does* record numbers of those admitted with COVID vs. those diagnosed in hospital (available here) but they are released weekly. The next installment is due on January 13, so we won’t know for a while how that’s shaking down.

BOOSTER STATS: A total of 32,696,024 people or 56.9 percent of the population aged 12+ have received a booster/third dose, ⬆️ 215,663.

IN EUROPE: France, Italy, Greece, Portugal and Cyprus all saw record infection rates too, with France reporting Europe’s highest ever number of cases. Don’t forget that France closed its borders to U.K. visitors earlier this month to protect against Omicron.

TODAY IN WESTMINSTER

PARLIAMENT: Not sitting until January 5.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE: Fun big read from POLITICO this morning as Esther Webber and your Playbook author run the rule over the much-expected Liz Truss vs. Rishi Sunak race to replace Boris Johnson (whenever it happens). The pair are widely considered the only dead-cert candidates at the moment and are taking no chances with the maneuvering. Truss has been hosting dinners for would-be supporters (and has been doing so for a looong time) while the organization for team Sunak “is definitely on,” according to ConHome’s Henry Hill.

Highlight quotes: “There are a small number of Truss-ites, but they tend to be the lunatic fringe,” said one ex-minister. “Boris doesn’t mind them doing a bit of peacocking — it’s better to keep the two of them level-pegging because then they fight each other,” a serving frontbencher adds. And another senior Conservative said handing the Brexit reins to Truss is “brilliant for Boris” as “he is now forcing her to dip her hands in the blood” of unforgiving negotiations over the Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland protocol. Heaven knows what that could mean for her leadership hopes. Read the piece here.

NEGATIVE RESOLUTION: Soaring bills to keep the radiators on matched with rising national insurance contributions will spell a “cost of living catastrophe” for millions of families, the Resolution Foundation warns this morning. In a new report, the left-leaning think tank said homes will face a £1,200-a-year income hit from April, made worse by rising inflation. Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jon Ashworth said the “simple truth is families are worse off under the Conservatives.” The government insisted ministers have allocated billions to help with the cost of living. For a taste of what the next election might sound like, Ashworth is on the morning broadcast round.

Speaking of Labour: Frontbencher David Lammy has said he regrets nominating Jeremy Corbyn for the leadership in 2015. “I never believed he would become leader,” he told an event. “That was a mistake and I am sorry for that.” 2015 sure was a simpler time.

And on an unrelated note: PolHome’s Noa Hoffman has a good piece out this morning on the battle over Labour seat selections ahead of the next election. “They’re normal people that haven’t got the sort of wild hobby horses which are so far out of the interests of ordinary people,” said one senior activist about the incoming candidates. “They’re not people who bang on every five minutes about Cuba or Venezuela, they are in touch with modern Britain and where it is today.”

DOESN’T SOUND GOOD: A new report from the Commission on Young Lives paints a damning picture of social care in England, warning that some kids are being handed over to gangs running drug lines or other criminal operations. The government said it had put in place support to keep kids in education and out of crime and was continuing to reform the system.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO TALK ABOUT: The Department for Work and Pensions announced a new training pilot for Jobcentre staff to help more autistic people find work. Minister for Disabled People Chloe Smith has a couple of broadcast spots this morning, and said in a statement overnight that the government hopes to help “deliver more employment opportunities for those who would otherwise feel locked out, as we work towards seeing one million more disabled people in work by 2027.” Announcement here.

NEW FROM THE ARCHIVES: Former PM Tony Blair mulled having the queen open Stormont in 1998, according to old documents just released. And the moment unionist politicians shared a conference room with Sinn Féin for the first time during peace talks in 1997 was described in minutes for the meeting as “something of a damp squib.” The Guardian has a write-up.

MENTAL HEALTH IN WESTMINSTER

HOW TO KEEP YOUR HEAD: Westminster is a thrilling and fun place to be and it’s a privilege to work there. But like all workplaces, it can be stressful and overwhelming, and a challenging environment for those with poor mental health. Playbook spoke to eight people working in and around British politics who have faced mental health troubles themselves, about what makes Westminster a tough place to navigate, their best methods for easing the pressure, and some advice to others who might be struggling.

Labour frontbencher Alison McGovern: “Westminster is hard mental health-wise because the stakes are very high and a lot can depend on things beyond your control. It is definitely easier on everyone for there not to be a stigma surrounding getting help. Politics is definitely a marathon not a sprint and there will be harder times for most people, however successful they end up being.”

HuffPost journo Alexandra Rogers: “There’s no rulebook on how to operate in Westminster, and learning how to navigate such a unique world can lead to self questioning and anxiety — especially if you’re a relative novice. To manage the stress I try to keep clear boundaries between work and leisure and not get too absorbed in the intensity of it all. Remember that working in a culture where ambition, status and achievement is paramount is innately tough and you don’t need to have all the answers and knowledge straight away.”

A former SpAd: “One of the best pieces of advice a therapist gave me was to handle anxiety and negative thoughts by simply asking myself ‘what’s the worst that can happen?’ That simple strategy has helped me to control thoughts during tough times, [but] asking that question during the height of lockdowns when the relentless stream of highly critical coverage was, at times, overwhelming just didn’t quite have the same effect. There were simply no positive options for ministers or advisers to choose from. It was a mental struggle and, at times, while in the jaws of the pandemic it almost felt physically painful. It became so important to make sure I had time in every day to try to rest the brain and to switch off. Working seven days a week for months, fielding demands, questions and decisions at all hours did take its toll on me — and those around me. However, I do think because of previous therapy and the insight I’d gained, it could have been much worse.”

Labour adviser Nicola Bartlett: “When you look for tips for overcoming depression invariably some of the advice suggests switching off from the news, taking a step back from social media and switching off notifications or even your phone altogether. None of these things seem possible when you work in Westminster. One of the things which is much easier said than done is to be ‘kind to yourself’ — to realize that a bad day is not the end of the world or does not mean you’re a terrible person. To competitive political types that often feels like making excuses, but treating yourself as you would a friend is perhaps the most important thing you can do … I’m also very honest about taking 40mg of citalopram every day … I think there’s more of us depressives in Westminster than we think and it should never be a reason you think you don’t belong.”

SNP MP Kirsty Blackman: “Westminster is an utterly alien place with bizarre traditions, massively unpredictable long days, and is far removed from normal life. It’s unsurprising so many of us find it difficult to manage. My top tip is to carve out some time, if not every day then at least every Westminster week, to do some exercise or be outside — not on the estate! Also, talk to someone, ask for help, go to your doctor or the House health team. Don’t wait until it gets so huge that you crumble. Oh, and it’s OK to say no to stuff.”

A lobby journo: “Working in Westminster means you have to be extremely stress-resistant and work under massive time pressure. In that environment, it’s hard to show any sort of weakness because you might be considered unreliable even if your mental health issues do not affect your work. So you basically suffer in silence. What helps is getting fresh air and exercise every day.”

Institute for Government Senior Researcher Alice Lilly: “Working in Westminster means it’s very difficult to switch off. You can’t ever choose to ignore the news … [and] it can be difficult to set boundaries [because] you often need to deal with things at weekends or evenings. I do find talking about it really does help, and something I’ve been really struck by since I started talking about my depression is the number of people I know professionally who have got in touch to say that they’re going through something similar. It’s a reminder that you’re not alone, and that there are people who you admire and who are very successful who may also be struggling. What you’re experiencing doesn’t define you. And there are an awful lot of kind people out there.”

A select committee clerk: “You are dealing with high-profile issues of public policy in a crowded environment where those issues are the subject of vigorous debate. You are also striving to be authoritative and make an impact on the policy discourse, with no clear way of measuring success. These are not ideal conditions for maintaining detachment and objectively appraising your contribution. Find the things that give you relaxation and a break from worry. If you think you might be under stress, find someone to talk to: a mental health first aider, your line manager, a mentor or coach, a colleague, a friend, someone in ParliAble, the HealthAssured confidential counseling service. You would be surprised at how many colleagues have experienced dips in mental health during their career. You are not alone and you should not feel stigmatized because you have recognized an issue and sought to address it responsibly.”

Round of applause: Playbook is hugely grateful for these honest and heartfelt contributions, which will no doubt help others who are struggling.

**A message from Facebook: The pandemic has reinforced the importance of collaboration. That’s why Facebook is continuing our work with the government, charities, and researchers in the UK to support the pandemic response and reduce the spread of COVID-19 misinformation. We’ve teamed up with fact-checking organisations, like Full Fact in the UK, to develop multilingual media literacy campaigns that have helped provide millions with tips for spotting false news. We are removing false vaccine claims and displaying warning screens to prevent the spread of incorrect COVID-19 content. We’ve collaborated with governments worldwide to share critical COVID-19 information and provided over £85M in free ad coupons and extensive training on how to leverage our platforms. Governments around the world are using free Facebook and Instagram ads to share authoritative, multilingual COVID-19 information. Learn more about our UK partnerships at about.fb.com/actions/uk.**

MEDIA ROUND

Today program: Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation Matthew Taylor (7.09 a.m.) … Education committee Chairman Robert Halfon (7.30 a.m.) … England manager Gareth Southgate (8.10 a.m.) … Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown (8.30 a.m.)

BBC Breakfast: Deputy First Minister of Scotland John Swinney (7.10 a.m.) … Minister for Disabled People Chloe Smith (7.30 a.m.).

Kay Burley at Breakfast (Sky News): Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jon Ashworth (7.15 a.m.)

Times Radio breakfast: Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jon Ashworth (8.20 a.m.)

Andrew Castle at Breakfast (LBC): Professor of Anaesthesia and Critical Care Medicine Mike Grocott (7.05 a.m.) … Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jon Ashworth (8.05 a.m.) … Chief Economic Adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research Vicky Pryce (8.10 a.m.)

James Max breakfast show (talkRADIO): Executive director of UKHospitality Wales Dave Chapman (7.20 a.m.) … Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith (9.05 a.m.).

TODAY’S FRONT PAGES

(Click on the publication’s name to see its front page.)

Daily Express: Dare we hope? Worst of COVID is ‘history’.

Daily Mail: Cut isolation to FIVE days.

Daily Mirror: New Year New Hope.

Daily Star: Elon, we have a problem.

Financial Times: Corporate cash haul hits hit $21.1tn in ‘blockbuster year’ for markets.

i: Hospital cases climbing — but serious illness from Omicron remains lower.

POLITICO UK: The battle to succeed Boris Johnson.

The Daily Telegraph: Test and trace tells people to isolate incorrectly.

The Guardian: UK households warned of ‘year of the squeeze’ as cost of living soars.

The Independent: Families face £1200 hole in household budgets.

The Times: Cut self-isolation to save NHS, Johnson is urged.

LONDON CALLING

WESTMINSTER WEATHER: 🌧️ ☁️☁️ Some rain in the morning then endless cloud. Highs of 15 degrees Celsius.

IN MEMORIAM: Former Labour MP Peter Pike has died at the age of 84. The ex-Burnley MP (from 1983 to 2005) campaigned against apartheid in South Africa and voted against the war in Iraq. The BBC has a write-up. Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid also died at age 82. More from our U.S. POLITICO colleagues.

BIRTHDAYS: Rossendale and Darwen MP Jake Berry … Belgian Ambassador to the U.K. Rudolf Huygelen … Former Northern Irish First Minister Peter Robinson … Prospect editor Alan Rusbridger … BBC News Director of Current Affairs Fran Unsworth … Freelance political journalist Marie Le Conte.

PLAYBOOK COULDN’T HAPPEN WITHOUT: My editor Emma Anderson, reporter Andrew McDonald, and producer Grace Stranger.

SUBSCRIBE to the POLITICO newsletter family: Brussels Playbook | London Playbook | Playbook Paris | EU Confidential | Sunday Crunch | EU Influence | London Influence | AI: Decoded | Digital Bridge | China Direct | D.C. Playbook | All our POLITICO Pro policy morning newsletters