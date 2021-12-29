COVID-19 slips through the immune system by spreading cell-to-cell, studies find

New research suggests that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 hides from the immune system by spreading from cell to cell, but scientists are still trying to learn how the virus does this. Say you are working. Illustration by the courtesy of CDC

How COVID-19 evades the human immune system has been a mystery to scientists for nearly two years, but now they have found important clues. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a stealth movement that hides from the immune system and allows it to spread from cell to cell. New research reveals.

“This is basically a form of underground infection,” said Shan Lu Liu, research author at the Research Center. Retrovirus A study at Ohio State University in Columbus.

He added that this cell-to-cell infection was insensitive to antibodies from previous COVID-19 infections or vaccinations.

A new study compares COVID-19 with the coronavirus that caused the 2003 SARS outbreak and reveals how. Virus spreads And it resists human immunity.

Also, the first outbreak led to a much higher mortality rate, lasting only eight months, while the current pandemic lasts for two years, often asymptomatic and endless. It also helps to explain.

Cell culture experiments have shown that COVID-19 limits the release of particles that can be inactivated by human antibodies. Like a stealth warrior, it remains pushed into the cell wall and spreads from one cell to another.

“”[COVID-19] There is essentially no blocker from host immunity, so it can spread efficiently from cell to cell, “Liu explained.

The familiar peplomer on the surface of the virus allows cell-to-cell diffusion. Neutralizing antibodies are less effective against the virus when it spreads through the cells.

Comparing the two viruses, studies have shown that the 2003 virus is more efficient in cell-free infections. This is when free-floating virus particles infect target cells by binding to receptors on their surface. The virus remained vulnerable to antibodies produced by previous infections and vaccines.

However, intercellular infection of the COVID-19 virus makes neutralization by antibodies difficult.

In this study, researchers used a non-infectious pseudovirus and had both types of coronavirus peplomers on the surface.

“Peplomer is necessary and sufficient for both [COVID-19] When [SARS] The only difference between these pseudoviruses was the peplomer, which is an intercellular infection. ” Liu, who is also responsible for the virus and emerging pathogen program at the OSU Institute for Infectious Diseases, said.

Researchers have also discovered that the virus that causes COVID can better fuse with the target cell membrane, another important step in the process. Better fusion, less often, is the main reason for its efficient cell-cell transmission. Too much can actually interfere with cell-to-cell communication.

The team also investigated the role of proteins on the cell surface known as the ACE2 receptor, which is the gateway to the invasion of the COVID-19 virus.

They were surprised to find that the virus penetrated cells containing low levels of ACE2 or nothing on the surface. Result: Robust cell-to-cell transmission.

“The resistance of cell-to-cell transmission to antibody neutralization is probably something we should be aware of. [COVID-19] Mutants containing the latest Omicron continue to emerge, “said Liu.” In this sense, it is important to develop effective antivirals that target other stages of viral infection. ” Said.

Exact mechanisms used by the virus to spread from cell to cell, how it affects an individual’s response to infection, efficient cell-to-cell infection contributes to the emergence and spread of new variants Many unknowns remain, such as whether or not to do so.

The study was recently published Minutes of the National Academy of Sciences..

