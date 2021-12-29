The United States has just reached a record average of new Covid-19 cases daily

Holly Yang and Amir Vera, CNN

(CNN)-According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States recorded an average of 254,496 new Covid-19 cases over a seven-day period on Tuesday.

This record comes from the rapid acceleration of infections seen by the United States (and other countries) since last month.

Tuesday’s 7-day average is still in progress and can rise at the end of the day.

And the experts Omicron variant -The most contagious coronavirus strain to date-will make it very difficult to start in 2022.

“January will be a really, really hard month, and people have to support themselves during the month when many are infected,” said Dr. Ashish Jar, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University. It must not be. “

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN’s medical analyst, told CNN on Sunday that the United States “believes that it’s easy to see 500,000 cases a day.”

Most people who have been vaccinated and have boosted immunity do not get serious illness, but not those who have not been vaccinated, Jha said.

“Many unvaccinated people will get quite ill and will be quite confusing,” Jha said. “In February, I hope that by the time we enter March, the number of infections will decrease, spring will begin, and the weather will improve. That is also help.”

Despite expert requests for Americans to get vaccines and boosters, the proportion of booster doses given has declined in recent weeks-a small percentage of the country’s fully vaccinated population. 32.7% are boosted.

In addition to being vaccinated and encouraged, Jha said people can protect themselves by taking precautions in public.

“I encourage people to wear higher quality masks whenever they are in a crowded area and stay indoors for extended periods of time,” Jha said.

Surgical masks may be sufficient for a quick trip to a grocery store in an empty store, but are suitable for other events N95 or KF94 mask He said it would provide better protection.

Looking ahead to Friday’s New Year’s Eve, a small gathering of fully vaccinated people will be safe, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. But he said people should avoid large parties that are unaware of the vaccination status of all guests.

“When talking about a New Year’s Eve party celebrated by 30, 40, 50 people, I highly recommend it because I don’t know the status of vaccination. Avoid it this year,” said Director Forch. Of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

“There will be other years to do that, but this year it isn’t.”

Pediatric hospitalization close to previous records

At holiday gatherings such as Christmas and New Year, some healthcare professionals are worried about the impact on children in the coming weeks, especially those who are too young to be vaccinated.

Dr. Claudia Hoyen, Director of Childhood Infection Control at UH Rainbow Babys and Children’s Hospital in Ohio, said:

“There’s another holiday to end the New Year, and then we’ll send everyone back to school. Everyone’s waiting a bit, wondering what we’re going to see.”

Nationally, pediatric Covid-19 hospitalizations are approaching record highs set in September.

On average, about 305 children were hospitalized for Covid-19 on any day of the week until December 26, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Department of Health and Human Services.

This is an increase of more than 48% from the previous week’s average, just 10.7% below the peak average of 342 children admitted to the hospital with the virus recorded at the end of August and early September.

In New York City, where the number of cases has skyrocketed and the average positive rate continues to rise, pediatric hospitalization has increased five-fold in three weeks.

In Chicago, hospitalization at a children’s hospital has quadrupled. Nearly half of the Covid-19 tests have returned positive at the National Children’s Hospital in Washington, DC.

In Houston’s Texas Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine, he said the chief medical officer was concerned about the current surge.

“The concern on the (children) side is that, unlike adults, the number of infected adults is relatively small and they are hospitalized. What we are actually seeing is an increase. I think it’s the number of children in the hospital. “

Dr. Juan Salazar, chief physician at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, said children are vulnerable to the virus.

“It’s affecting a larger community, and it’s certainly affecting children in ways we’ve never seen before,” he said. “And that’s new compared to last year.”

CDC updates quarantine guidelines

A few days after updating the guidance Healthcare worker quarantine time For those who tested positive for Covid-19, the CDC has updated the guidance for the general public.

agency Reduced the recommended time for separation For Covid people-19-5 days for asymptomatic, then 5 days wearing a mask around others. Prior guidance recommended 10 days of quarantine.

“This change is motivated by science showing that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 infections occur early in the disease, generally 1-2 days before and 2-3 days after the onset of symptoms.” CDC says. Said in a statement About updated guidelines.

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said the new recommendations will allow asymptomatic people to “get back to work faster, safer and at a very low risk.” Stated.

“It helps bring our gear up and running in the new year and it works better.”

The CDC has also updated the recommended quarantine period for people infected with Covid-19.

For those who have not been vaccinated, who have not been vaccinated for a second mRNA for more than 6 months, or who have not received a booster shot, the CDC will follow a 5-day quarantine followed by an additional 5 days of rigorous We recommend using a mask.

According to the CDC, people who receive booster shots do not need to be quarantined if infected with Covid-19, but they do need to wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.

Fauci said on Tuesday that the shortening of quarantine and quarantine guidelines stems from the “abnormal, unprecedented wave of infection” that the United States sees and is likely to continue to be seen over the next few weeks. Told to.

“There is a danger that the number of asymptomatic isolated people for 10 days will be so high that it can have a significant negative impact on our ability to continue to run society,” he said.

