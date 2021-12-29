What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, December 29th

Recent development:

The latest news is

The Ottawa Paramedic has since tested positive for eight more staff members. Social gathering at a restaurant in mid-December.. In these additional cases, a total of 53 positive cases are linked to the collection. Rescuers say that at this time, patients in close contact with these staff are not infected with COVID-19.

According to OC Transpo, ParaTranspo drivers also tested positive for the disease. The person last worked on Monday. The driver worked on bus 5637 from 2:15 pm to 11:30 pm on Saturday and on bus 5612 from 11:30 am to 8:15 pm on Monday. They didn’t work on Sunday.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Tuesday that some state healthcare workers in close contact with cases that tested positive or confirmed for COVID-19 would protect the hospital’s capacity. Announced that he may continue to work.

Dubé also announced that Quebec will expand the scope of its vaccine booster campaign. As of January 4th Quebec people aged 55-59 can book online.. The appointment will be open to new age groups every few days until January 21st.

Ottawa Public Health reported 424 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and Ontario reported an additional 8,825 cases.

Ontario announced a long-term care facility on Tuesday Does not accept general visitors or allow residents to leave for social reasons From the second half of this week.

How many cases do you have?

Testing has recently fallen behind demand Means some people with COVID-19 caused by Omicron Not immediately reflected in the case count.. Hospitalization and wastewater levels help fill some of the gray areas.

As of Monday, there are 39,170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

There are 5,287 known active cases, 33,262 considered resolved, and 621 died of the disease.

Local public health authorities have reported more than 75,600 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 62,700 have been resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 250 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne More than 1,250 inhabitants have tested positive for COVID-19, with 18 reportedly dead between the north and the south.

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 61 cases — Four were identified as Omicron — And one death. Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 52 cases and 1 death. Pik wà kana gàn There is no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Restrictions on state private meetings under the threat of Omicron 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Enterprises can reach 50% capacity. The restaurant or bar can accommodate up to 10 people per table.

Local civil servants could also introduce their own rules, which happened In Ottawa, Renfrew County, Belleville area And that Kingston area..

Health unit Belleville, Kingston, Leeds, Glenville, Lanark area As Congress does, it asks residents to avoid direct gatherings. Akwesasne, Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg When Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory..

State Vaccine passport Required for people over 12 years old in many public places.this Not needed for younger children..

People can use paper documents, PDF files, or QR code..These documents QR code required As of January 4, medical exemptions must be one by January 10.

West Quebec

Private gatherings are limited to bubbles in families of 6 or 2 indoors, while 20 are allowed outdoors.

Schools, bars, gyms, spas, cinemas Is closed.. The place of worship is limited to a capacity of 50 percent. The restaurant is limited to a family of 6 or 2 foam groups and is only open from 5am to 10pm. You cannot sing or dance.

School is closed to face-to-face learning At least until January 10th.

People play pond hockey in Ottawa’s Brown’s Inlet on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tan / Canadian Press)

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 can use it in many public spaces. It does not apply to younger children. People can use the app and show paper evidence.

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policyIncludes staff and visitors.

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Spreads mainly through droplets That Can hang in the air.. People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..

Scientists are working to find out more about Very fast spread Of the Omicron coronavirus variant Its severity And that Vaccine performance On the other hand.

Health officials say people Need to recommit to fundamentals Get vaccinated, stay home when sick, get tested If local circumstances permit Meet as few people as possible.

It really looks like Swiss cheese! Public health measures work together to close defense holes and help prevent variants of concern such as Omicron from spreading to the community. pic.twitter.com/OgydlCXwm5 & Mdash;@KFLAPH

Mask, preferably Medical stuff, that is Required for indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

The timing and duration of self-isolation depends on the community, availability test, type of exposure, and vaccination status.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with errands and prepare supplies in case they need to be quarantined.

Travel

Travelers over 12 years and 4 months Now you need to be completely vaccinated Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada.

Federal government Official advice for non-essential overseas travel At least until January 12th.

People are Fully vaccinated and pre-approved Enter Canada And again the COVID-19 test must be negative..

U.S. demands Everyone who crosses land, air, or water borders to be fully vaccinated..The person flying there Proof of negative COVID test is required within 1 day from the date of departure..

Hope is from other countries Accept state or territory certification of vaccination..

vaccination

vaccination Suppress the spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection..

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada Some age restrictions..

Health Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine 5 year old child.. Both local states generally recommend that doses for children aged 5 to 11 years be given at least 8 week intervals, With a few exceptions..

Some health units limit the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to those under the age of 30.

Pfizer’s # COVID19Vaccine Is booked once for individuals under the age of 30. Second and third vaccinations until further notice. Mixing the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and Ontarians can benefit from booster protection. https://t.co/OhXjNCoGlm pic.twitter.com/331NHwadf9 & Mdash;@RCDHealthUnit

Everyone over the age of 18 in Ontario Book a third shotHowever, local resources do not always meet demand. The state also reduced the required interval between the second and third doses by 84 days.

People over the age of 60 can receive a third dose in Quebec with someone in a particular health condition.

The larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, with approximately 2.3 million inhabitants, has received more than 4.1 million COVID-19 first, second, and third vaccinations.

Eastern Ontario

Man Born before 2016 can Find state appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

Community health units have some flexibility, So Check out their website For more information. Many offer children’s clinics.

Vaccines are provided by pharmacies and some family doctors Through its own booking system..

West Quebec

People over 5 years old can make a reservation or Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

There is a clinic for children at school, where children need written consent from their parents to be vaccinated.

Siblings can book together in one time frame, and parents can select checkboxes to let them know if their child is nervous.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Can lead to illnesses like colds Fever, cough, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

“Long-distance” symptoms It can last for several months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health The influence of a pandemic, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario, you Meet specific criteria..Confirm Your health unit Clinic location and time — Some had to be triaged Given the current demand.

Select a pharmacy Test people with symptoms, With certain people No symptoms..

A quick takeaway test is available At the mall, library, LCBO (If supply permits), Family doctor’s office in the Kingston area, When Some childcare environments at high risk..student Get a pack of test kits For a holiday break.

Two pop-up locations will open in Ottawa on Thursday. Nepean’s 100 Malvern Dr. At the Walter Baker Recreation Center in St., starting at 10am. 1200St of Laurent Shopping Center. Located in Laurent Blvd.

The Nepean location will also open on New Year’s Eve.

A rapid positive test causes follow-up.

Travelers in need of testing There is a local option to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Or check if it’s near your online carry-on options. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have questions during the hours the line is up.

The Maniwaki test site has moved to 57 Route 105 as of today.

Gargling tests are offered in several places instead of swabs.

Rapid COVID-19 test available in all Quebec Day care, Kindergarten and elementary school, Even as Through a pharmacy for the general public..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic , Online or provide information at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Zabi, Anisinabeg can make phone calls health centre For tests or vaccines, call 819-449-5593. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn 613-625-1175 and vaccine (including third dose) 613-625-2259 ext. 225 or on mail..

Anyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and need to see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including testing and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.