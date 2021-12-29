Minister rejects call for shortening self-quarantine in Britain to five days | Coronavirus





Calls to reduce Covid’s quarantine period in England from 7 days to 5 days to alleviate the NHS staff shortage have been rejected by the government minister. Chloe Smith, Minister of Health and Labor for Persons with Disabilities, said the previous 10 days have only been shortened by three days recently.It came after my senior NHS Officials warned that Covid’s absence of staff during the winter would be exacerbated by a fundamental shortage and would likely cause greater problems with the NHS than the number of hospitalized Omicron-related patients. “The UK has no current plans to change that period,” Smith told the BBC Breakfast on Wednesday. “Of course, I’ve just recently lowered it from 10 to 7, and I’d like to confirm that. I’d like to make sure it’s working as expected. “Therefore, we believe the current period is correct and we have no plans to change it further.” UK case On Tuesday, US health officials halved the recommended quarantine time for people with asymptomatic Covid by five days. Leading immunologists have suggested that the UK can follow a similar path if rapid testing capabilities and quality can support it. Sir John Bell, a professor of medicine at Oxford University and a life sciences adviser to the government, said the diseases associated with Omicron have proven to be less severe than previous variants. “In my view, immunochromatography is a very good way to mark infectious and non-infected people. As you know, if you do continuous immunochromatography, 10 to 7 days. This is a much better way to measure and quantify whether infectious people are allowed to return to the community, “he said on Wednesday at BBC Radio 4 Today. I told the program. Asked if he thinks it would lead to a further reduction in Britain’s quarantine period, he said, “if it is supported by lateral flow data.” Matthew Taylor, CEO of the NHS Confederation, which represents the healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, said today that shortening the period of self-isolation will help mitigate the staffing crisis. However, he acknowledged that the minister needs to carefully balance it with the risk of increased infection. Boris Johnson, who ruled out additional restrictions in England before the New Year, has been accused of missing this week. Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the ruling council of the British Medical Association, suggested that the Prime Minister had ignored the staff’s absent-level “elephant in the room,” the Financial Times reported Tuesday. Chris Hopson, chief executive officer of the NHS provider, warned that the impact of the social mix for Christmas would still continue, and the BBC said on the same day that the NHS is preparing for an increase in the number of patients hospitalized in Omicron. I told the breakfast. Staff quarantine puts a serious burden on the NHS, and one union leader said that public services that had already gone too far were “dangerous” and experts said. “Worst scenario” warning Up to 40% of London’s NHS staff are unable to work. Hopson added: “Currently, the level of staff absenteeism has increased significantly, and a significant number of CEOs say it is not necessarily a bigger problem for them and will be a bigger challenge. The number of people in need of treatment for the Covid. “

