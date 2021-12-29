Health
The significant increase in influenza cases is related to state health ministry officials.health
The confluence of COVID-19 and influenza, called the “twindemic,” did not happen last year due to mitigation strategies to control the pandemic, but Lancaster County already has more than 500 cases of influenza and health. Authorities are worried about this. The year may not be so lucky.
The concern is that the influx of influenza cases can overwhelm hospitals that are already tense under the proliferation of COVID-19 patients. In addition, influenza and COVID-19 show similar symptoms, so active influenza seasons can put additional stress on systems that are no longer keeping up with the demand for COVID testing.
Influenza activity is high throughout the federation.
According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the peak season is still a few weeks away, with 545 cases of influenza in Lancaster County between October 3 and December 18.
At this point in the 2019-2020 influenza season, there were 58 influenza cases in Lancaster County. Maggi Barton, a DOH spokesman, said in an email to LNP: Lancaster Online.
During the 2019-2020 season (the latest season with state data available), the county had a total of 2,790 influenza cases. The state has not yet processed data for the 2020-2021 season.
“At UPMC, cases of influenza have already increased at this time of the year and are far from peak activity,” UPMC spokesman Malini Mattler said in an email to LNP. Lancaster Online.
“Last season’s flu cases were very rare, but last year there were few people who got the flu, which could weaken our immunity and lead to a tougher season,” Mattler added. ..
The flu season usually begins in October and peaks in February. However, it can last until May at the latest.
Throughout the state, there were cases of influenza confirmed by a total of 13,000 tests, representing 66 of 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
The COVID-19 vaccine does not prevent influenza.
“So we have advised everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but we still need to get the flu vaccine,” said Reyvarishansky, Deputy Secretary of Health and Community Protection. I mentioned in.
People who have been vaccinated against the flu have less severe symptoms and will not get sick unless they are vaccinated.
“We are concerned about the increase in the number of cases.”
Each year, between 20% and 30% of Americans, exposure to the flu improves their immunity.
The downside of last year’s flu season disappearance is that underexposure can make a population more susceptible to the virus when it rebounds.
Pennsylvania has not yet announced the number of cases for the flu season last year, but it is clear that it is likely that there were the fewest cases ever in the country. This flu season will not be so.
At Penmedison Lancaster General Health, about 485 cases of influenza have been confirmed in the laboratory.
“During the winter of 2020-21, people were socially away and wore masks, so the flu activity was mild with respect to the flu infection,” LG Health spokeswoman Marcie Brody said in an email. rice field. “Therefore, many people may not be prepared for this year’s flu season. This can be worse than last year.”
COVID-19 — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — could be due to the rise in influenza-like illnesses that occur this season.
For example, according to the CDC, the United States reported influenza-related hospitalizations confirmed in 405 laboratories at a rate of 1.4 per 100,000 population between October 1st and December 18th. This is almost double the rate last season when the country had not yet fully recovered from the government’s closure.
Americans have learned to live with the flu.
However, influenza is not benign.
The CDC estimates that the flu has killed 12,000 to 61,000 Americans each year since 2010.
“The number of cases of influenza has increased significantly as we have exceeded 2,000 cases in just one week,” Alison Beam, Deputy Secretary of Health and Welfare, said in a statement on December 10.
“We are concerned about the increase in the number of cases, and Pennsylvania will take precautions, such as vaccination against the flu this season to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” said Beam. I want to remind you. “
..
