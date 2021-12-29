“That’s horrifying:” Record years of fentanyl attacks upset Arizona authorities and families are sad





Gilbert Resident Allen Cain has been a police officer for over 20 years and he has always encountered overdose. But he didn’t expect it to happen to his family. “My daughter got one tablet, and that one-it eventually killed her,” Cain said. His daughter was just 25 years old when she died in Accidental overdose of fentanyl. The amount of fentanyl seized by the Drug Enforcement Department this year is the highest in history and is expected to increase in the last few days of this year, especially around New Year’s Eve. “These young people are playing Russian roulette with the pills they have,” Cain said. “There is no control. They don’t know what’s inside them.” on the other hand, Suntan ValleyKaylie, a 17-year-old daughter of Misty Terrigino, died in April of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. The case is still under investigation, but they know that the pills were purchased on social media and delivered directly to their doors. “She bought the pill on Snapchat, but I believed it was something else. It was actually a pill with fentanyl,” Terrigino said. DEA states that these counterfeit tablets are emerging at historic rates. Cheri Oz, a special DEA agent in charge of the Phoenix Field Division, said: “This year is our busiest year.” So far this year, more than 9.5 million tablets have been confiscated by the DEA in Arizona alone, up from 6 million last year.Just last week, DEA, Scottsdale Police, Arizona Attorney General’s Office Seized more than 1.7 million tablets In a two-month drug bust survey. “The Sinaloa Cartel is primarily responsible for the production and distribution of fentanyl to the United States,” Oz said. Testing at DEA Labs has shown that 4 out of 10 tablets containing fentanyl may contain lethal doses. their ‘Can be killed with one tablet‘The campaign will help provide people with resources and tools, including facts about counterfeit tablets, pictures of what to look for, and more. Their goal is to save lives and help educate the general public about the dangers of these easily accessible tablets. “Because Arizona is the gateway to fentanyl to the United States, we can seize and prevent much of fentanyl from other parts of the United States here in Arizona,” Oz said. The best thing parents can do is talk to their children about substance use. It’s also a good idea to include Nalcan in a first aid kit that will help undo the effects of overdose. Other resources: https://www.dea.gov/onepill Related headings For the latest news, see FOX10 Phoenix. For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

