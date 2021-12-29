Health
US coronavirus case sets new record
A significant number of patients remain infected with deadly infected individuals Delta variant.. On Tuesday, the CDC reported that Omicron cases accounted for significantly lower than expected cases across the United States. Approximately 59 percent..And for the week ending December 18, the agency 73 percent It will be about 23%. This means that Delta was dominant until this week.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know
New CDC guidelines Hoping to prevent further disruption to everyday life, CDC has shortened the period Certain infected Americans should be quarantined for 10 to 5 days. This change applies only to people who are asymptomatic or have no fever with other symptoms improving.
Omicron is undoubtedly becoming the dominant variant, which may be good news. New laboratory research What has been done by South African scientists has shown that people who have recovered from a subspecies infection may be able to fend off subsequent infections from the Delta.
The record is also broken EuropeBut so far, UK, France, Spain and several other countries impose strict new restrictions in calls from some who claim that the virus is endemic and it is time to accept that the country should move away from the blockade. I resisted that. Faced with Covid’s malaise, these countries so far have high vaccine and booster coverage, as well as previous restrictions still in place, enough to make coronavirus easier to manage. I’m betting that
The United States is on a similar path. President Biden Repeatedly saying that the era of blockade is over, promised to increase test, Double bet Vaccination campaign Support the hospital.However Public health expert It warns that measures are inadequate to prevent infections and hospitalization spikes in the coming weeks.And while manufacturers were scrambling, the demand for testing exploded. To increase production and distribution..
The test is New York City Plan To keep the largest school district in the United States open for the New Year. On Tuesday, the city abolished its policy of isolating entire classrooms exposed to the coronavirus and instead used an enhanced test program to allow asymptomatic students with negative tests to stay in school. Announced to do.
Omicron has hit the Mid-Atlantic countries particularly hard. Washington, Maryland, Virginia All broke the daily case count record on Monday.
“DC is a marker of what is likely to be found in many other parts of the country,” he said. Neil J. Sehgal, Associate Professor of Health Policy, Faculty of Public Health, University of Maryland. “The tsunami in the case of Omicron could flood most of the country next month.”
