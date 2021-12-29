US Coronavirus: 2021 ends with record-high new Covid-19 cases, with potential for even higher post-holiday spikes





According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the average number of Covid-19 cases per day on Tuesday reached 265,427, a new pandemic high. The previous record of 251,989 was set on January 11.

It happens in the same way that Covid-19 hospitalizations for children increase and millions of children prepare to return to school next week. Pediatrician Dr. Peter Hotez said he believes that some schools in areas with very high infection rates should delay their return to face-to-face learning.

“I won’t do it now,” Hotez said on Tuesday night. “There are screaming levels of infection in the northeast, New York City, and Washington, DC. It’s hard to imagine that if you try to open a school at this point, things will go well.”

However, the U.S. Department of Education has taken safety measures to keep school districts open for face-to-face learning later in the school year, according to a new resource guide CNN obtained on Monday to school leaders. I’m asking you to take it. “It’s very important that all schools work to stay open for face-to-face learning five days a week, especially in the light of the Omicron variety,” the guide said. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the largest public school system in the United States will resume as planned next Monday, despite the recent onslaught of Covid-19 cases in New York City. The city’s public schools will provide students who test positive with a week’s worth of home tests so they can monitor their condition and return as soon as they are safe, he said. Said on Tuesday. Child hospitalization creeps towards the peak of the pandemic According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Department of Health and Human Services, an average of 305 children nationwide were fighting Covid-19 in hospitals on any day of the week that ended on Sunday. This is an increase of more than 48% from the previous week and is 10.7% lower than the peak average of 342 children hospitalized for the virus from late August to early September. In the United States, everyone over the age of 5 is eligible for vaccination, but about 40% of the total population is vaccinated. Not completely vaccinated At increased risk of the most serious consequences of Covid-19, including serious illness and death. The number of children in need of treatment at the National Children’s Hospital in Washington, DC has almost doubled, said Dr. Roberta Deviasi, director of the infectious disease department at the hospital. According to Deviasi, the hospital admitted about 20 children at its peak, but during the Omicron surge, that number surged from 40 to 50. Most patients are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or immunocompromised, she said. “It’s a really big difference, not because the virus is more serious, but because of the actual surge in overall infectivity and number of cases,” Deviasi said. Still, hospital staff were able to keep mortality low, she said. “Even very sick and seriously ill children, we have become very good at caring for these children.” In New York City, pediatric hospitalizations have increased five-fold in three weeks. And at Lully Children’s Hospital in Chicago, cases of Covid-19 are approximate. 3 times higher Than the previous peak of the hospital in December 2020. Hospitalization last week is four times what hospitals normally see. Overall, experts warn that the next few weeks will be tough on the country. Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to the Biden administration’s Covid-19 response team, said: “It’s difficult for the system to handle so many cases at once.” According to the FDA, home test kits are less sensitive to Omicron. Millions of Americans are looking to the Covid-19 test at home as a precautionary measure before traveling or gathering for vacation. Health professionals are urging people to be tested, especially before gathering indoors. However, rapid antigen testing may not detect Omicron variants, the US Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday. Studies on antigen testing using patient samples containing live virus have shown that the test detects Omicron variants, but is less sensitive, the FDA said. Sensitivity measures how often a test gives a positive result when someone gets sick. Further research on the tests is underway and people should continue to use them, the FDA said. “The test is still worth it. Don’t let anyone think that the test is no longer good,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. “They say they’re less sensitive now. They were never 100% sensitive.”

