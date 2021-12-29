New Year’s PEI childcare fees up to $ 25 a day

Childcare fees at PEI’s designated Early Year Centers will be reduced from January 1st to $ 25 a day.

Islanders are currently paying $ 27- $ 34 a day for childcare. Reducing to $ 25 a day means saving $ 2 to $ 9 daily for these families.

“I know I’m a mother of 3 and 5 years old. Affordable childcare is the key to enabling families and parents, especially women, to re-employ,” said Natalie, Minister of Education at PEI. say. Jameson.

“We hear it clearly. The cost of goods and services is rising, so we want to be there to support our families.”

Fee reduction is part A larger plan between the federal and state governments It was introduced in July. The deal promises to reduce childcare rates at PEI to $ 10 a day by 2024.

The federal government has made similar transactions with six other states and one region, reducing childcare fees to $ 10 a day. However, PEI has the fastest timeline planned to reach that goal within the next three years.

Great impact on parents

The $ 25 daily fee does not immediately apply to all New Year’s PEI child care centers. It will take effect on January 1st at licensed Early Years Centers, but licensed non-designated centers will need to apply for state funding to reduce start-up fees.

Elizabeth Jeffrey, owner and director of the Little Wonders Early Learning Center in Charlottetown, said discount rates would have a significant impact on parents with young children.

“Oh, that would be huge for them,” Jeffrey said.

“It will be much less, especially for those with babies. It’s a big change for them.

“It will affect the ability of people to buy groceries, pay rent and put petrol in their cars.”

In July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the French childcare center Center de la petite enfance l’יleenchantée in Charlottetown and announced a $ 10 daily childcare plan at PEI. (Julien Lecacheur / Radio-Canada)

Jeffrey was once the president of the PEI Infant Development Association. She said experience shows how difficult it is to change government policy.

“There are so many steps that I learned how long it would take for everything to happen in government,” she said.

“The fact that they can achieve this as soon as possible may seem very slow from the outside, but I know it’s really very noteworthy because it’s inside.”

Demand for public prekindergarten and space

September, state government Launched a free pre-kindergarten program for 4-year-olds.. Prior to the program, approximately 75% of the island’s 4-year-olds were already enrolled in an accredited child care center.

Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning, says reducing childcare fees will benefit families on many islands. (Rick Gibbs / CBC)

According to Jameson, the program hasn’t risen much since its inception, rising to about 76% of 4-year-olds currently raising children. She said the lack of interest could be due to parents choosing to keep their children home for an extra year in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are many parents who do great work with their children at home, but certainly we wanted to make sure that this universal program was available to all islanders who wanted to take advantage of it. . “

She said the state will carry out an evaluation of the official Pre-Kindergarten program within the next few months.

So far, interest in public pre-kindergarten programs has been limited, Concerns from parents on some islands Lack of childcare in some areas of PEI

“Because we are here on Prince Edward Island, we have more access to childcare than anywhere else in the country,” said Jameson.

“It’s not perfect, but again, we’re leading the country with this … and we just make this system bigger and better.”