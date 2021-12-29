Graham’s Lacy McMahill Explains Diabetes

Canton — Tends to be content with the decadence of various treats during the holidays, telling yourself that you will lose a few pounds extra when the New Year begins.

What many do not understand is that there are other consequences of not eating a healthy diet other than carrying extra weight.

Lacy McMurhill is an advanced practice registered nurse and board accredited advanced diabetes management education at Graham Health Systems.

She described the different types of diabetes as follows: “If you have diabetes, your blood sugar or blood sugar is too high. Glucose comes from the food you eat. Your body’s cells need glucose for energy. With insulin. A hormone called helps glucose enter the cells.

With type 1 diabetes, your body does not make insulin. With type 2 diabetes, your body doesn’t make too much insulin or doesn’t use it well. If you don’t have enough insulin, glucose will build up in your blood and your blood sugar will rise. Hyperglycemia causes a large group of health-related complications. “

There is also prediabetes. People diagnosed with prediabetes have higher blood sugar levels than normal, but not as high as they are diagnosed with diabetes, McMahill said. People with prediabetes are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

McMahill says that 10.5% of the US population, or 34.2 million, has diabetes. Type 1 diabetes accounts for 5 to 10 percent of all diabetes in the United States. “

Genetics appears to be involved in type 1 diabetes, but the cause has not yet been identified. In type 1, the pancreas does not produce any insulin. Type 2 diabetes is much more common, accounting for 90-95 percent. Type 2 diabetes mainly affects adults, but recently type 2 diabetes has begun to occur in children. There is a strong correlation between type 2 diabetes, diet and lack of physical activity. “

Diabetes has numerous symptoms.

To give a few examples:

• Often increased nighttime urination

• Increased thirst

• Increased hunger and appetite

• Unintentional weight loss

• Blurred vision

• Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet

•Malaise

• Dry skin

• Slowly healing skin pain

• More infections than usual, especially urinary tract infections and / or yeast infections

According to McMahill, if any of the symptoms are present and persistent, and / or have a family history of diabetes, you should contact your doctor. “Checking for diabetes is as easy as taking a blood sample and checking for random blood sugar levels. If you feel you need a provider, you can order more tests from there,” she said. rice field.

How important is a patient’s diet when it comes to managing diabetes?

“It’s extremely important. The sugar in the blood comes from certain foods called carbohydrates or” carbohydrates. ” Carbohydrate-rich foods include candies and sweets, sodas, breads, tortillas, beans, potatoes, corn, peas, and white rice. The more carbs you eat, the higher your blood sugar levels, “says McMurhill.

In addition, she explained whether a person has type 1 or type 2 diabetes, or prediabetes. Choosing the right food is an important way to keep your blood sugar at a healthy level. Controlling blood sugar levels reduces the likelihood of serious health problems from diabetes such as loss of vision and heart disease.

If a person has prediabetes or is at risk of diabetes, eating foods that keep blood sugar healthy may help prevent type 2 diabetes in later years.

However, there is no specific diet or diet plan that will help everyone. “All diabetic diet plans have some things in common, such as eating the right diet in the right amount and at the right time. I work with patients to create a diet that suits their lifestyle. I’m helping to develop the method, “she said.

McMahill said she has been working in healthcare for many years. “My first bedside nurse was to recover a patient who had just undergone open heart surgery. With proper guidance and encouragement, the need for intervention could be prevented or delayed all at once. I’ve seen so many people who may be. I always like the preventive medical approach to prevent symptoms and complications before the patient develops. More educated Patients give better results. I also love to teach. I love to feel warm and vague when I see the “lighting of the light bulb”. What I enjoy most is celebrating the patient’s achievements with them. This is not an easy condition to manage, but it is possible and I am here to help them at every stage. My position is also a position that cannot be easily achieved, and I love the challenge. The prevalence of diabetes is rising and more educators are still in need. “

McMahill holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the OSF Saint Francis Medical Center Nursing College in Peoria. She received a Master’s degree in Nursing from the University of Chamberlain in Downers Grove with a focus on caring for the entire family from birth to death. She is certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Nurse Practitioner Academy. Since then, she has acquired additional professional qualifications as a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and as a Board-certified advanced diabetes management provider to better serve patients.

Originally from Elmwood, she moved to Canton after meeting her husband and has lived here for 11 years. “I’ve come to love this community and now I’m really thinking about it. We have two beautiful kids and spend all our free time watching them grow up. I love you, “she shared.