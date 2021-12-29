Issues being discussed due to poor kidney health





Kidney disease in India Kidney disease is increasing in the Indian population. They are underdiagnosed because the general public does not know when to go for a kidney test. People with a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, or kidney failure are more likely to have some degree of kidney failure. The most common kidney disease is chronic kidney disease (CKD), which affects about 10% of the world’s population. Without renal enrollment, the exact incidence of CKD in India is not clear, but the number of new patients diagnosed with end-stage renal disease (ESKD) requiring dialysis or transplantation exceeds 100,000 per year. The study estimates. Inequality in access to health care, poverty and lack of education between urban and rural populations probably underestimates the actual burden of kidney disease in our country. Causes of india Diabetes and high blood pressure are the most common causes of kidney disease in India in both men and women. There are several differences in gender predisposition to kidney disease. Women are more susceptible to certain autoimmune disorders that affect the kidneys, such as systemic lupus erythematosus and urinary tract infections. A new entity, CKDu (CKD unknown), was recently introduced. It was found in hot climates under the hydration and tropics that underlie the importance of proper hydration. Tropical diseases such as malaria, diarrhea, snakebites and poisoning are also common in India, which predisposes to acute kidney injury. Complications of kidney disease Chronic kidney disease can adversely affect general health. Patients often show symptoms of lethargy, pain, depression, cognitive impairment, lack of sleep, and appetite. They may complain of decreased urine output, swelling of the body, reduced sexual arousal and infertility. There are low hemoglobin levels and abnormal calcium, phosphorus, and uric acid parameters. Pregnancy in CKD patients is at increased risk of neonatal and maternal morbidity and mortality, fetal weight loss, premature babies, low birth weight, fetal distress, and increased likelihood of offspring CKD. Heart problems such as heart failure, arrhythmias, and sudden cardiac death are serious problems not only for neurological complications such as stroke and peripheral neuropathy, but also for CKD patients. diagnose Diagnosis of renal failure is based on serum creatinine and electrolyte levels, protein loss urinalysis, and ultrasonography. Early diagnosis is paramount to stopping or reversing the progression of kidney disease. Emphasis on regular health visits, blood pressure monitoring, and baseline surveys should be emphasized in normal and high-risk individuals. process If left untreated, the patient will eventually reach advanced stages of CKD and require renal replacement therapy in the form of dialysis or kidney transplantation. Kidney transplantation provides the best health outcomes and is the best treatment for these patients. There is a shortage of corpse donors in India, and patients’ families need to avoid the fear that donations will adversely affect their health and make them positive as donors. Live donated patients work better than corpses donated. Even if the number of male patients undergoing either dialysis or a kidney transplant is significantly higher, women can be as successful as men after a kidney transplant. Studies from countries around the world, including India, show that there is inequality around the world, including India, in the registration of women on the deceased donor organ donation waiting list, and longer waiting times for women on dialysis. increase. Women as mothers and wives tend to act as kidney donors more than fathers and husbands. This apparent gender inequality can be due to social, educational and psychological factors. In this country, women are less educated than men and therefore tend to be economically dependent on men. In conclusion, CKD is a matter of epidemic rate in India. The burden of diabetes, high blood pressure, and an increasing elderly population will further expand the CKD subgroup. Even if the organization of RRT is improved, it is difficult to manage this CKD patient population. It requires a lot of data and expert lobbying with various policy makers, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), and the Government of India. World Kidney Day There is an annual World Kidney Day campaign where you can assess where your kidney health is today around the world. 2021 was declared as the year to “live with kidney disease”. It was celebrated on March 11, 2021. It aims to educate and raise awareness about effective symptom management and patient empowerment with the aim of encouraging participation in life. Patients with kidney disease, including after dialysis and transplantation, and their care partners should also feel supported by the coordinated efforts of the kidney care community, especially during pandemics and other difficult times. Facebook

