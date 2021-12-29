Health
Why you should throw away the 3-layer surgical mask, the cloth mask for N95
December 29, 2021-Are you still wearing cloth? mask??
In the midst of rapid expansion Omicron Variants, experts emphasize that we all need to replace the cloth mask N95 respirator also 3 plies surgical mask.
Background: N95 respirator A snug-fitting mask that covers your mouth and nose and helps prevent contact with water droplets and small objects. particle In the air from the talking person, cough, sneeze, And spread in other ways.Usually worn first by healthcare professionals Responder, These masks can filter up to 95% air droplets and particles. according to To CDC.
The masks for KN95 and KN94 are similar, but International Unlike the standard N95 approved According to the CDC’s National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.
on the other hand, 3 plies Surgical masks are loose masks that help prevent contact Infected splash Above the sky.
However, recommendations for choosing N95 and 3-layer surgery mask The top of the cloth mask is nothing new, says Dr. Linawen, MD, an emergency physician and professor of public health at George Washington University.
In fact, public health professionals have sought stronger mask protection for months.
“Omicron isn’t the only one who needs a better mask. delta,that is alpha Before that, “Wen says. “We have COVID-19 air, Therefore, a simple cloth mask is not going to cut it. “
Here’s what you need to know about these: protection mask.
They need
Omicron spreads much faster than the previous COVID-19 variant.that is three Possibility to spread delta Dr. Anita Gupta, an assistant professor of anesthesiology and emergency medicine and pain medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, says that wearing a variant mask is currently of paramount importance.
The quality of the mask is also very important, says Wen.
“”double Masking, including a cloth mask that fits snugly over the surgical mask, provides additional protection, “she says.
“But ideally, in an indoor environment around unknown people, people should wear N95, KN95, or KF94. vaccination situation. “
If wearing an N95 mask causes extreme discomfort, wear it at height.Danger In a crowded environment, such as a crowded restaurant or a busy commuter train, Wen says.
“If you’re in a grocery store, you have plenty of space and ventilation.. You may not need the N95, “she says. “I recommend that people get a variety of masks and practice with them in a low-risk environment before going out into public in a high-risk environment.”
But people need to wear three layers of surgery mask at least.
Quality of 3-layer surgery and N95 mask
With a three-layer surgical mask, the fit of the mask is often more of an issue than comfort, Wen says.
But there is a way to Adjustment These masks are especially for people with small heads.
“You can put a rubber band around the ear loops to make it a little tighter,” says Wen. “Some people have found that they use pins on their hair, which is another way to keep the loop in place.”
Another important tip about 3-layer surgical masks and N95: these mask It can be reused.
However, the number of times they are used varies, says Wen.
“As an example, you sweating There are many and the masks are really damp right now, “says Wen. “Or, if you put it in your purse or backpack and it’s now out of shape and you can’t put it back to fit your face, it’s time to throw it away.”
Protection first
For some, cloth masks have become somewhat statement by people sports their favorite logos. NFL Teams, or even fun animal prints.
However, Wen emphasizes that the purpose of wearing a mask should always be kept in mind.
“Wearing a mask is very functional and yours possibility About getting infected with COVID, “she says. “People also need to use methods that inspire them, but for me it’s a purely functional exercise.”
Wearing a mask is not always fun, but COVID-19, especially Elderly Says Gupta, another high-risk person.
“There are many studies and experts working hard to stop COVID-19,” she says. “It’s important to remember that wearing a mask is not safe for all of us.”
“We all need to wash our hands frequently and stay away from people.”
For more information on where to get the 3-layer surgical mask and N95, see: here also here To get started.
..
