Why you should throw away the 3-layer surgical mask, the cloth mask for N95

December 29, 2021-Are you still wearing cloth? mask??

In the midst of rapid expansion Omicron Variants, experts emphasize that we all need to replace the cloth mask N95 respirator also 3 plies surgical mask.

Background: N95 respirator A snug-fitting mask that covers your mouth and nose and helps prevent contact with water droplets and small objects. particle In the air from the talking person, cough, sneeze, And spread in other ways.Usually worn first by healthcare professionals Responder, These masks can filter up to 95% air droplets and particles. according to To CDC.

The masks for KN95 and KN94 are similar, but International Unlike the standard N95 approved According to the CDC’s National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.

on the other hand, 3 plies Surgical masks are loose masks that help prevent contact Infected splash Above the sky.

However, recommendations for choosing N95 and 3-layer surgery mask The top of the cloth mask is nothing new, says Dr. Linawen, MD, an emergency physician and professor of public health at George Washington University.