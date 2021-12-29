Thousands of vines have died in the Israeli bird flu outbreak





Jerusalem — Israel is working to contain a serious outbreak of bird flu that has already led to the mass murder of infected poultry, killing about 5,000 migratory birds in a popular nature reserve in the northern part of the country. Caused. After visiting the Hula Nature Reserve this week, Environmental Minister Tamar Zandberg described the outbreak identified as H5N1 as “one of the worst wildlife blows in Israeli history.” Hula is a wetland that is the central stop for winter travel routes to Africa. The reserve is usually crowded with birdwatching during this time, but is temporarily closed to visitors, and the Ministry of Environmental Protection is working on Wednesday to suspend Mr. Zandberg for the rest of the country’s hunting season. I said that I am. The end of January. According to the ministry, shootings from bird hunters could cause wild birds to fly elsewhere and spread the disease, and could also be spread by the tires of hunters’ cars and contaminated car soles. there were. By shoes, or by the dog regaining its prey.

Authorities have also warned of the dangers of bird flu from animals to humans, which can be fatal. No such incident has been recorded in Israel. According to the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the first signs of the outbreak occurred about two months ago, with infections on chicken and turkey farms in different parts of the country. Oded Forer, Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said about 600,000 chickens were killed. He said it would run out of 15 million eggs a month in the coming months and the sector is working to import millions of eggs. In an interview with Israeli public broadcaster Kan Radio, Forer blamed the outdated and overcrowded chicken shed on Tuesday for what he said was common in Israel about the seriousness of the virus outbreak. The egg industry has been “ignored for years,” he said, and most of Israeli co-operatives appear to be from the 1950s or 1960s and need to move to more modern co-operatives without cages. He added that there was.

According to the reserve, more than 100,000 cranes could gather in the Hula Valley during the migration season beginning in October, and in recent years many cranes have stayed there until returning north in the spring. According to the reserve, about 40,000 cranes were recorded in the valley earlier this month. By mid-December, the number of dead cranes began to increase and was identified as the cause of bird flu. Most of the dead birds have been found in the water. The outbreak of bird flu was reported by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.Infection stormFrom a highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus.

