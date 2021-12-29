Watch the briefing: Maine hospitals are preparing for the effects of Omicron as the number of patients remains high

Hospitalization for COVID-19 remained at record highs on Wednesday as Maine reported 1,325 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths.

State hospitals are receiving support this week from the crew of a federal ambulance arriving to help transport and release patients. However, as highly contagious variants of Omicron spread throughout the state, they are also preparing for more patient potential.

Hospitalization increased to 331 Slight increase from 330 on Wednesday and Tuesday across the stateHowever, it will decrease from the peak of 387 on December 21st. The number of patients remains at a high level and continues to weigh on hospital resources. According to state health authorities, about two-thirds of all COVID-19 patients, including about 90% of patients in the intensive care unit, are unvaccinated.

Dr. James Jarvis, COVID-19 Incident Commander at Northern Light Health, said at a media briefing Wednesday that the Omicron variant, which is rapidly taking over as the dominant variant in the United States, will be in the coming weeks.

Analysis and other studies of inpatients in other countries who have already experienced Omicron suggest that this variant causes less severe disease than the Delta and previous COVID-19 variants. However, Jarvis said the hospital could still be hit by a surge in patients at once because of the much higher infectivity of Omicron.

“The total number of hospitalizations may not decrease. In fact, it may increase,” Jarvis said.

Also on Wednesday, the Mills administration will start the Medicaid reimbursement rate for nursing homes and home care facilities from January 1st instead of July to help retain and attract workers as the pandemic enters its third year. Announced that it will increase.

According to a law passed by the Maine State Parliament in 2021, the wages of direct care workers will be at least 125% of the state’s minimum wage.

“Providing quality care to the most vulnerable people in Maine requires dedication and compassion. Governor Janet Mills said in a statement that our nurses, direct care workers, and life support The staff proved to have both, especially during a pandemic. “Our direct care workers deserve a wage that is consistent with the important work they do for the people of Maine. We hope that raising these rates will help the facility raise the wages of New Year’s staff and recruit and retain dedicated and compassionate workers. “

Maine Secretary of Health and Welfare Jeanne Lambreux and Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will explain to the media the latest COVID-19 trends at 2:00 pm today.

The 7-day average of new daily cases on Wednesday was 733 compared to 933 a week ago and 404 a month ago, but at least some of the decrease was in the course of the number of cases on holiday weekends. It is due to.

The positive test backlog submitted to the state is that some of the cases reported Wednesday were earlier this month, and not all new infections are being processed so quickly that they are added to the daily update. Means no.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has dispatched a total of 16 emergency medical technicians and paramedics to teams of 2-8 hospitals across the state, equipping each team with an ambulance. The crew will arrive this week and will stay in Maine until January 26th.

John Porter, a spokesman for Maine Health, the parent organization of the Main Medical Center and seven other main hospitals, helped ambulance crews transport patients from one hospital to another or to a rehab center. Said that could create a place for patients in need of care more quickly.

“Patient transport is an important part of the puzzle in terms of maximizing our capabilities,” Porter said on Tuesday.

The ambulance crew also arrived at Northern Light Health’s Eastern Main Medical Center Bango on Tuesday. It shares two crew members with St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor.

Paul Borin, Senior Vice President of Northern Light Health, said:

Meanwhile, the Mills administration announced this week that it will support new US CDC guidelines that reduce quarantine and quarantine times from 10 days to 5 days as long as symptoms are resolved. According to main CDC spokesman Robert Long, it has not yet been determined what these new guidelines mean for schools.

Dr. Laura Bracedel, a South Portland pediatrician and infectious disease expert, said Tuesday in support of the move. A 10-day quarantine policy was developed before the vaccine was released, but now that effective vaccines and boosters are available, the new policy will help reduce work and school confusion, she said. rice field. People infected with COVID-19 can be transmitted for 10 days, but infected people are more likely to be transmitted 1-2 days before symptoms appear and 3-5 days after symptoms begin. Mr. says.

“The CDC policy represents a new change in learning to live with the virus,” says Bracedel.

Group of Portland restaurants are petitioning tThe city council will consider vaccination obligations for customers of the city’s restaurants, as well as the obligations imposed by Boston, New York and Philadelphia.

This story will be updated.

” Previous

Next ”

