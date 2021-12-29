How to adapt to the reality of the new COVID by Premier Perotet





Many have experienced a planned broken heart that was canceled at Christmas, thanks to the isolation requirements and test delays caused by Omicron. Disappointment is hard, but it reveals something about us as a community. We continue to hope against the hope of overcoming whatever the pandemic throws at us. Optimism is disappointing, but it’s also the key to overcoming life’s challenges. In New South Wales, our world-leading vaccination efforts continue to face challenges with hope. Therefore, we are confident that we will be able to overcome this latest challenge. Chief Health Officer Kelly Chant and Prime Minister Dominique Perotet on Wednesday. credit:James Brickwood All this is done against the uneasy background of Omicron, the most infectious variant to date, which has led to an unprecedented increase in the number of cases. However, our very high immunization rates are further enhanced by the strong intake of booster shots, which helps to significantly reduce the risk of serious illness for those who catch COVID. Preliminary data also show that Omicron variants are less severe than Delta. According to Kelly Chant, Chief Health Officer of NSW, recent estimates from the United Kingdom suggest that the risk of hospitalization is reduced by 15 to 80 percent compared to Delta. That’s why even Queensland’s Chief Health Officer says it’s time to change strategy so that the virus becomes endemic and is essentially co-existing with the virus.

Some argue that the pain and disappointment experienced in the past few weeks may have been avoided and the number of cases was kept low. However, given the supertransmissibility of Omicron, the only way to reduce that number is to implement the tightest blockade to date. Borders are severely closed, everyone stays home, workplaces are closed, and communities are dysfunctional. In short, Christmas has been canceled for everyone. It’s hard to believe that everyone really wants such a response, especially since there is no guarantee even for radical restrictions. Look at the surge in incidents in Western Australia and across the country. Loading Adaptation goes bidirectional, as it did from the beginning. We moved when the evidence told us to move with the mask and QR code. If a higher number of cases leads to the risk of overloading our health care system, we will continue to keep society functioning as much as possible, while keeping safety a top priority and adapt again. Experience has shown that the settings are appropriate, the number of hospitals (especially the ICU) is manageable, and mortality has not risen sharply. These are the most important data for which you need to adjust your response. With a high vaccination population, the 2020 problem, where the goal was zero cases, or at least low cases, could no longer be solved. Highly vaccinated people need new strategies that focus on serious health effects rather than cases.

