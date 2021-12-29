Inspired by Omicron, Europe sets daily coronavirus infection records





London — New coronavirus infection records are set daily as Omicron variants throughout Europe Tears through the population Faster than what has been witnessed in the last two years of pandemics. Like the United States recorded New high for everyday On Tuesday, European countries are suffering from an onslaught of infections from viruses that show no signs of disappearing. Health officials suspect that the Omicron variant has set new daily case count records for the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy and Spain all this week. There are early signs of the variant May be calm More than previous versions of the virus — vaccination, boost immunization, and previous infections all provide some protection against serious illness and death. However, the proliferation of infections is causing confusion. As people scramble to get tests, companies tackle staff shortages, New Year festival Be thrown into the problem.

The World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that the circulation of delta variants and the rapid spread of omicron could overwhelm the medical system.

“Delta and Omicron are currently two threats that drive us to record the number of cases, leading to a surge in hospitalizations and deaths.” WHO Secretary Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreez said at a press conference in Geneva. “I am very worried that Omicron is highly contagious and will spread at the same time as the delta, leading to a tsunami in the case.” There were no PCR test appointments available online in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland on Wednesday. Around noon, many reported that nothing could be ordered online through the UK government’s medical services. Leila Hambeck, CEO of the Independent Multiple Pharmacy Association, a UK organization representing regional pharmacies, said the demand for rapid immunochromatography surged due to the increase in cases and changes in government guidelines for recent testing. He said he was doing it. “Some people ask for an immunochromatographic test every 2-5 minutes,” she said. “And I don’t know when the inventory will come back. I have no complete control.”

In Spain — about 100,000 infections are reported daily First time in a pandemic — Contact tracing efforts are overwhelming, with people lining up outside the hospital for urgent testing and getting medical leave approval.Mario Fontan does not see a surge in people in need of intensive care in Spain Spanish Epidemiological Association He said there was growing concern about the infection.

“It created a greater sense of confusion compared to the severity required by the clinical picture,” he told the Spanish news media. In Portugal Most successful vaccination campaign In the world, we have reached almost everyone who is eligible and are reducing tolls caused by delta variants. However, infectious diseases are on the rise again, and Health Minister Malta Temid warns that the number of infectious diseases could double every eight days given the current trends in Omicron cases. I am. Even in the Netherlands, which was re-imposed almost two weeks ago National blockadeAccording to the National Institute of Public Health and Environment, Omicron has spread and has caused more than 50% of infections in the past week, replacing Delta as a major subspecies. “The faster spread of this Omicron variant will lead to additional infections in the near future, which will also increase the number of hospitalizations,” the institute said on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said all travelers from the United States, who also set daily records of infections, should be quarantined for five days and tested negative for coronavirus.

Scientists warn that it is premature to measure the effects of Omicron waves on healthcare systems, as hospitalization data lags behind reporting infections. Has been updated December 29, 2021, 12:25 pm ET At this time, no European country that sets records for infectious diseases has reported a surge in hospitalizations, but the surge was only a few weeks ago.

WHO warned on Wednesday that not only patients are stressing the system, but healthcare professionals are ill and need to be quarantined. Omicron appears to spread to the UK weeks earlier than most countries, so health professionals are looking for signs of mutant severity there. The UK recorded 117,093 cases on Tuesday, a record high, but the number of people in need of intensive care is below its January peak. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson quoted this preliminary data to justify his decision not to tighten restrictions. “We’re looking at the data, and what we’re seeing is certainly an increase in cases — we have a lot of Omicron cases,” he said. See data on the relative calmness of Omicron. “

But experts warned that the big picture would only be available in early January. Even if the proportion of people in need of hospital care is significantly lower than in past waves, a very large number of infected people can put heavy pressure on the medical system. Today, Omicron variants are spreading faster than scientists can provide an answer. It meant a holiday season of uncertainty, anxiety, and changing restrictions. Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know Card 1/4 U.S. surge The US record of daily coronavirus cases was broken as two highly contagious variants — delta When Omicron — It is spread all over the country.According to the US case, the 7-day average exceeded 267,000 on Tuesday. New York Times Database.. New CDC guidelines Hoping to prevent further disruption to everyday life, CDC has shortened the period Certain infected Americans should be quarantined for 10 to 5 days. This change applies only to people who are asymptomatic or have no fever with other symptoms improving. And for many countries, the waves are just beginning to rise.

In France, which set a record of 208,000 new cases on Wednesday, health minister Olivier Véran, the most recorded European country since the pandemic began, said the increase was “dazzling.” rice field. “This means that in our country, two French people are diagnosed positive 24 hours a day, day and night, every second,” according to Reuters. Germany reported that Omicron cases have doubled in the past week, but state health minister Karl Lauterbach said Wednesday that the true number of new coronavirus cases was underreported. He said few people were tested during the holidays and the actual incidence of infection was about 2-3 times higher. In Italy, the delta variant is still dominant, but Omicron is making steady progress. Dr. Mario Sollini, based near Bergamo, Italy, monitored a surge in cases in a medieval town known as Europe’s first Covid hotspot after being infected with the virus two years ago. I am.

Dr. Sollini scrambled to find an oxygen tank for pneumonia patients who could not find a place in a packed hospital because the army took the casket out of the warehouse for cremation at the time of the first outbreak. I remembered that. But at this point, I feel the situation is different from him. It’s too early to know how Omicron will change the course of the pandemic, but his biggest concern so far has been catching up with the surge in demand for inspection swabs. The area also faces what he called “transcendental turmoil” because of the combination of fear, infection and quarantine requirements causing widespread staff shortages. “I got burned with hot water,” said Dr. Sollini. “And when people get burned with hot water, cold water also scares them.”

Emma Bubora, Megan Specia When Rafa Elminder Report that contributed.

