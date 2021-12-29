Get sick at home, especially on New Year’s Eve this year





Hamilton County Health Commissioner said Wednesday that the federal government has changed its guidance on COVID-19 quarantine as the latest variants of the new coronavirus become less contagious in a shorter period of time. According to Greg Kesterman, the goal of the new rule is to adjust the unprecedented burden of global health emergencies on the economy and family life in the 21st month.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Issued guidelines on Monday.. The Ohio Health Department is reviewing rules However, they have not yet acted to adopt them in Buckeye. Kesterman and Hamilton County Commissioner Dennis Dollyhouse spoke Wednesday at the county’s regular pandemic briefing over Zoom two days before the New Year holidays. Authorities urged swallowers to weigh parties to counter the risk of infection from Omicron variants. The Overwhelming burden on local hospitals From Christmas to this week, it remained at a critical level. “It was a shift to personal responsibility, not obligation,” said Dolly House, noting that the social and economic restrictions of 2020 have been removed. Companies, not governments, “stepped into the field” by requesting vaccination cards for entry and other controls. Omicron takes over Delta According to Omicron variants, it currently accounts for about 59% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States. CDC quote released Wednesday.. Omicron accounted for an estimated 23% of cases in the week leading up to December 18. In Hamilton County, more than 16% of all COVID-19 tests are currently positive, the highest since mid-January, meaning “there are many illnesses in the community.” However, early data show that Omicron behaves differently than previous variants, Kesterman said. Given the financial stress (thousands of airline flights were canceled until December because workers became ill), the CDC was adapted, Kesterman said. According to Kesterman, the CDC states that the disease is more infectious as early as a day or two after exposure. “By day 5, they are aware that the person is no longer infectious and can wear a mask and return to the public.” But for people working in transparent environments such as public spaces and retail stores, “CDC has never brightened that guidance.” “The best way to fight this variant is to stay sick at home,” Kesterman said, as Omicron appears to have hit people harder than before. COVID-19 isolation rule changed Previous CDC guidelines required isolation of persons exposed to the new coronavirus for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status. The new rules will reduce the quarantine period for vaccinated and boosted individuals by five days. Five days later, the exposed person can always wear a mask and go out for another five days. If you have not completed a series of vaccinations or have not been vaccinated at all, the quarantine period for exposure to the new coronavirus remains 10 days. “This new guidance is another tool to help people avoid the burden of doing the right thing,” says Kesterman. “Taking two and a half weeks off work due to being infected with COVID-19 is a burden to the economy and the family, so science allows individuals to quit their jobs and return to society faster. If so, I think it will make it easier for people to comply, and hopefully we will see greater compliance from everyone. “

