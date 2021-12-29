The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Nunavut Territory doubled overnight to a total of 74 cases.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nunavut has brought its medical system to the “limit”, said Prime Minister PJ Akiagok.

The Nunavut Territory government has extended the blockade until January 17 and is seeking federal support for the medical system and contact tracking.

Akeeagok said COVID-19 is currently in eight Nunavut territories communities and the number of reported cases increased from 32 to 74 overnight.

There are 25 in Iqaluit, 22 in Rankin Inlet, 9 in Sanilajak, 9 in Pangnirtung, 6 in Arviat, 1 in Qikiqtarjuaq, 1 in Baker Lake and 1 in Igloolik.

Dr. Mikahel Patterson, Chief Public Health Officer of Nunavut Territory, said:

“Public health is the responsibility of everyone, and your actions determine how our community can overcome this latest wave.”

Spreading across the community means that frontline workers are “maximized” and staff are available 24 hours a day to contact traces and test people, Akeeagok said. rice field.

“All of us need to be considerate of the community in order to contain the pandemic epidemic on our territory,” he said.

Akeeagok said that even those who have been vaccinated three times should not travel within or south of Nunavut and should avoid gathering directly outside their homes.

The Nunavut Territory is appealing to the federal government to help respond to the current outbreak, including additional N-95 masks and more nurses.

Outbreaks are exacerbated by housing shortages in the Nunavut Territory, and more housing is needed in the area to allow people to be isolated at home, Akiagok said.

He reminded the public that Pangnirtung had an outbreak of tuberculosis followed by an outbreak of COVID-19.

There is no rally because the medical system is tense

Akeeagok advised Nunavummiut to avoid all gatherings. He said people should keep in touch with the elders by calling them, writing letters, and throwing away rural food.

“Once again, we need to celebrate safely without getting together.”

Patterson said people should not get together, regardless of vaccination status.

Government offices only allow essential workers.

Cases of COVID-19 increased from zero on December 21 to 74 in just one week, straining contact tracing resources.

So far, three people have been hospitalized, Patterson said.

If the spread cannot be contained, he said, there is a risk of reduced medical services in the area, or testing and tracking could be compromised, allowing uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Stated.

According to Patterson, the South faces its own test backlog due to the epidemic of Omicron variants.

Most communities are testing samples by skipping them to Rankin Inlet and Iqaluit.

As Omicron spreads to southern Canada, there is growing concern that travelers will return to the Nunavut Territory and bring new cases of COVID-19 to their territory, Patterson said.

Returnees were urged to quarantine for 14 days

In response to the surge in incidents, strict public health measures will be implemented throughout the Nunavut Territory until at least 17 January, with travel restrictions on Rankin Inlet, Iqaluit, Pangnirtung, Sanillajak and Arviat.

Round-trip trips to these communities are restricted to essential purposes only and to those who return to their home community or travel to southern Canada. Non-required trips, especially between communities in the Nunavut Territory, are highly discouraged.

The territory asks those who return to quarantine for 14 days once they enter the territory. This includes teachers returning to the Nunavut Territory.

Returning travelers will be asked to test themselves on the 6th or 7th and 14th days.

A negative self-test does not necessarily mean that a person is not infected with COVID-19, so even those who test negative should be prepared for a later test. Patterson said the quarantine should continue.

“We must emphasize that these tests are not a substitute for quarantine,” he said. “Don’t risk that this isn’t COVID-19.”