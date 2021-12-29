Testing is the only way to determine if a symptom is Covid

Kansas City, Missouri — A doctor at the University of Kansas Health Systems answered many of the questions people have about the Omicron COVID-19 variant in a live streaming video update Wednesday.

One of the most questioned items was how to distinguish the symptoms of Omicron and the common COVID-19 from the symptoms of illnesses such as the flu and colds.

“They are all viruses. They all have similar presentation methods,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease. “So if you have any questions, the first thing you really need to do is go out and take the test.”

He went on to say, “There is absolutely no symptom-based method” to distinguish between cold and different variants of COVID-19.

According to doctors, symptoms of COVID-19 include diarrhea, loss of taste and smell, stuffy nose, sore throat, runny nose, cough, and fever. Many of these symptoms are common not only in Covid, but in a variety of other illnesses.

Dr. Rachel Riesman, director of system microbiology and pathology, answered the question that the COVID-19 test at home is not the most accurate, despite the high demand at the moment.

She said a rapid antigen over-the-counter test gave a negative test result, but a PCR test by a healthcare provider could give a positive result.

“… I’m really sorry that I need all the tools in the toolbox this winter, so I think it’s going to be a challenge as these antigen tests are less sensitive,” Riesman said. ..

She suggests that anyone with symptoms that may be COVID-19 undergo all available tests. A positive over-the-counter test provides the answer you need. However, she recommends that anyone with symptoms who receive a negative takeaway test take a PCR test to reconfirm.

Guidance from the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reduced the recommended period for quarantine and quarantine, raising doubts about the implications of these possible symptoms appearing at work or school.

“I think it’s dangerous for a clinician, but especially for the general public and the general public, understand and confirm what the symptoms are, and whether you have a cold or have a coronavirus. I think it’s dangerous to evaluate. It’s very dangerous. ”

Dr. Stephen Stites, Chiefs Medical Officer, said the latest guidance is safer than sorry.

“That is, what we really say is that if you are asymptomatic, you can get back to work after 5 days, but you need to wear a mask, and what they actually say. Is that masking interferes with transmission as a degree. Transmission rates begin to decline in 5 days, “he explained.

Stites said it is imperative that the CDC actually focus on its guidance and is a healthcare professional.

“Here in Healthcare, there is a significant shortage of personnel throughout Healthcare. Some people are canceling left and right at the laboratory because they can’t be staffed in the clinic and in the operating room. , It is not possible to have staff in the inpatient’s bed, “Stites warned. “Healthcare workers are affected by this, there is a shortage of staff, and people have to shut things down.”

He predicts that not only will the burden on patients increase, but the number of health care workers who get sick with Covid will increase, canceling more selective procedures.

“So when people say Omicron is just a cold … it’s not. It’s a cold that can really make you sick,” Stites added.

All doctors encourage that the COVID-19 test is the best way to check for symptoms, prevent spread, and keep the hospital door open.