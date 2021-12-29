Health
Testing is the only way to determine if a symptom is Covid
Kansas City, Missouri — A doctor at the University of Kansas Health Systems answered many of the questions people have about the Omicron COVID-19 variant in a live streaming video update Wednesday.
One of the most questioned items was how to distinguish the symptoms of Omicron and the common COVID-19 from the symptoms of illnesses such as the flu and colds.
“They are all viruses. They all have similar presentation methods,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease. “So if you have any questions, the first thing you really need to do is go out and take the test.”
He went on to say, “There is absolutely no symptom-based method” to distinguish between cold and different variants of COVID-19.
According to doctors, symptoms of COVID-19 include diarrhea, loss of taste and smell, stuffy nose, sore throat, runny nose, cough, and fever. Many of these symptoms are common not only in Covid, but in a variety of other illnesses.
Dr. Rachel Riesman, director of system microbiology and pathology, answered the question that the COVID-19 test at home is not the most accurate, despite the high demand at the moment.
She said a rapid antigen over-the-counter test gave a negative test result, but a PCR test by a healthcare provider could give a positive result.
“… I’m really sorry that I need all the tools in the toolbox this winter, so I think it’s going to be a challenge as these antigen tests are less sensitive,” Riesman said. ..
She suggests that anyone with symptoms that may be COVID-19 undergo all available tests. A positive over-the-counter test provides the answer you need. However, she recommends that anyone with symptoms who receive a negative takeaway test take a PCR test to reconfirm.
Related: Looking for a COVID-19 test?Click here for the destination of Kansas City
Guidance from the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reduced the recommended period for quarantine and quarantine, raising doubts about the implications of these possible symptoms appearing at work or school.
“I think it’s dangerous for a clinician, but especially for the general public and the general public, understand and confirm what the symptoms are, and whether you have a cold or have a coronavirus. I think it’s dangerous to evaluate. It’s very dangerous. ”
Dr. Stephen Stites, Chiefs Medical Officer, said the latest guidance is safer than sorry.
“That is, what we really say is that if you are asymptomatic, you can get back to work after 5 days, but you need to wear a mask, and what they actually say. Is that masking interferes with transmission as a degree. Transmission rates begin to decline in 5 days, “he explained.
Stites said it is imperative that the CDC actually focus on its guidance and is a healthcare professional.
“Here in Healthcare, there is a significant shortage of personnel throughout Healthcare. Some people are canceling left and right at the laboratory because they can’t be staffed in the clinic and in the operating room. , It is not possible to have staff in the inpatient’s bed, “Stites warned. “Healthcare workers are affected by this, there is a shortage of staff, and people have to shut things down.”
He predicts that not only will the burden on patients increase, but the number of health care workers who get sick with Covid will increase, canceling more selective procedures.
“So when people say Omicron is just a cold … it’s not. It’s a cold that can really make you sick,” Stites added.
All doctors encourage that the COVID-19 test is the best way to check for symptoms, prevent spread, and keep the hospital door open.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.kshb.com/news/coronavirus/ku-doctors-testing-is-only-way-to-tell-if-symptoms-are-covid
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]