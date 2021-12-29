December 29: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa decreased slightly, but child hospitalizations increased | Coronavirus





(KWWL)-There were 10,569 new COVID-19 cases between Wednesday, December 22nd and Wednesday, December 29th. State dashboard, The total number of cases in the state is 573,032. This is an average of 1,509 new cases per day over the last 7 days. The number of new cases has increased by 10% from the new cases reported last week. Of the 573,032 people who tested positive, 524,717 recovered, according to the state website. This is a new recovery of 9,866 compared to last week. The state has confirmed 59 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past week, resulting in 7,858 deaths. 119 deaths were reported the previous week. ((((According to IDPH, these deaths were confirmed and reported in the past week, but occurred between July 16th and December 23rd. However, it wasn’t just COVID-19 deaths during that period that were reported this week. ) Subtracting the total number of cases (573,032) from the number of recovery (524,717) and the number of deaths (7,858) shows that there are currently 40,457 active positive cases in the state. This is 644 more active cases than reported last Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the state reported 41 cases of Omicron variants in Iowa in 10 counties, including Blackhawk, Dubuque, Johnson, and Lynn. Within the last 24 hours, 128 patients have been hospitalized in Iowa, with a total of 711 hospitalizations (down from 747 last week). Of these, 165 are in the ICU (up from 158 last week) and 97 are on ventilator (down from 102 last week). People who are not fully vaccinated account for 80.6% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state and 83% of COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Hospitalizations decreased slightly, but state reports increased child hospitalizations. A weekly update posted Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Security states that 16 children under the age of 17 were hospitalized with COVID-19. All have not been vaccinated. Infant Iowa vaccination rates are still low, with only 14% of children between the ages of 5 and 11 being fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday afternoon, the state COVID-19 Vaccine DashboardIn addition, an additional 10,546 Iowans have completed the vaccine series, bringing the total to 1,830,609. This is 64.3% of Iowa over the age of 12. In total, 809,984 fully vaccinated Iowans have received more than 50,000 boosters since last week. Percentage of fully vaccinated eastern Iowa residents aged 12 and over by county (according to IDPH data on the Iowa Dashboard): Allamakee County: 54.7%

Benton County: 63.3%

Bremer County: 65.1%

Black Hawk County: 65.2%

Buchanan County: 60.7%

Butler County: 63.8%

Cedar County: 64.3%

Chickasaw County: 60.8%

Clayton County: 51.1%

Delaware County: 60.3%

Dubuque County: 69.1%

Fayette County: 59.6%

Grundy County: 68.0%

Iowa County: 69.4%

Johnson County: 74.1%

Jones County: 63.3%

Kiokaku County: 50.9%

Linn County: 71.4%

Tama-gun: 67.5%

Winneshiek County: 65.9%

Washington County: 62.8% You can see Dashboard For more vaccine data.You can find more vaccine information and stories here.. Click here for the COVID-19 number last Wednesday. More COVID-19 coverage here.. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

