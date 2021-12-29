‘Flood is here’; Health officials warn New Year’s Eve rally to spread Omicron – CBS San Francisco





Santa Clara (CBS SF) — With the proliferation of new cases of Omicron variants, health officials have warned that New Year’s Eve rallies threaten the spread of highly contagious strains of the COVID-19 virus. I did. Many restaurants, entertainment venues and bars were closed until the end of the New Year, and the popular midnight fireworks show in San Francisco and Sacramento was cancelled. read more: Update: I-80 and Hwy 50 reopened in Sierra, but travelers urged to stay home “In less than two weeks, I warned about the Flood of Omicron, and unfortunately today, the flood is here,” said Dr. Sarah Cody, a public health officer in Santa Clara County, a reporter on Tuesday. I said at the press conference. “Our cases here in Santa Clara County are on the rise, most of them Omicron.” As people gathered and made difficult choices about this week’s New Year’s Eve plan, UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin Hong even said he changed his mind about eating indoors. “If you asked me last week, I probably felt more comfortable,” he said. “I feel a little more nauseous this week. Depending on the situation, I think eating outdoors is more comfortable. But I’m encouraged, I’m relatively healthy.” Cody said that in the last two weeks, both the number and rate of COVID cases have tripled in her county. Hospitalization has not yet increased sharply with the proliferation of cases, but Cody said hospitalization is often a late indicator and the order will absorb the expected demand coming to the county’s healthcare system. Said it was intended. read more: COVID Surge: Alameda, Marin County Needs Masks in All Indoor Public Environments “What we know is that our case rate is rising incredibly rapidly,” she said. “And some people who get sick need hospital beds, so we expect our case to exceed last winter’s case, so even a very small percentage of us It will have a big impact on our hospitals, and that’s what we are concerned about. “ According to Cody, if you are planning a large indoor rally, you should consider wearing a mask. “So if you’re indoors, it’s highly recommended that you keep your mask on, no matter where you are in the house, if there are more than 10 people coming from outside the house,” she said. say. Said. “Keep the mask on.” Cody also said he would move the rally out if possible. “We talk about these layers of prevention, vaccination masks, distances, boosts, etc.,” she said. “So, ventilate as much as you can. Even if it’s a little cold, you’ll move outdoors as you do now. I know you’ll be wearing a jacket, a hat, and moving things outdoors.” But the best way to prevent the infection, Cody said, is to avoid large gatherings this year. Other news: Off-the-Boat Dungeness Crab Sale Begins at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco “At this point, Omicron is soaring,” she said. “We don’t recommend New Year celebrations unless you’re small. Small intimate gatherings are the way to go to this year’s New Year. It’s not time to go to large gatherings.”

