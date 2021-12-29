COVID pills, quarantine, quarantine, CDC rules

According to the CDC, people with COVID are most infectious two days before and three days after symptoms appear.

COVID surge. “Flat the curve.” A long line at the COVID test site.

Omicron variants are causing a surge in COVID cases in Florida, and the state has created a list of the top 10 most rapidly prevalent coronaviruses. The CDC provided the latest information as Omicron variants continue to spread throughout the United States and reflect current science regarding when and how long humans are most infected. What are the latest CDC guidelines to conclude 2021? Here’s a guide to quarantine, quarantine, what to do if exposed, and other things you need to know.

Rapid increase in COVID since Christmas 2021

A surge in new coronavirus cases in Florida during Christmas week, with 124,865 reported, an increase of 332.9%. By comparison, last week there were 28,841 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Florida was also ranked 9th among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 47% from the previous week, with 1,388,833 cases reported. With 6.45% of the country’s population, Florida had 8.99% of the country’s case last week.

Hmm … cases increased by 332.9% In a week, the state was listed as one of the fastest-growing countries in the United States

Is it a flu, cold, or omicron variant? How to know and when to get a COVID test

What is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19?

Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and reduce the impact of COVID on your community.

The same precautions will continue to apply.

• Mask up

• Social distance

• Wash your hands frequently or use a hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of bacteria.

• Avoid crowds who do not know the status of vaccination.

A free database can be used to track COVID infections in your neighborhood. data.palmbeachpost.com/coronavirus-curve/

When did Omicron first appear?

The Omicron variant was first identified the day before Thanksgiving in South Africa.

Is Omicron like a delta variant?

Studies suggest that although omicron is highly infectious, it causes milder illnesses than the delta type.

Medical experts say that a fully vaccinated person does not have to worry as long as he has a healthy immune system. This news is even better for those who are vaccinated. Two-shots are not as protective against Omicron as they are against previous variants, but vaccination and booster immunization appear to make a big difference to people with a healthy immune system. Vaccinated people have fewer symptoms and a shorter duration of illness. The only exception is the weakened immune system, probably due to drugs and old age.

New news about Omicron: According to experts, it can pass quickly and pose a small threat to vaccination.

When are people infected with the coronavirus most susceptible to infection?

According to the CDC, people infected with the coronavirus are most infectious two days before and three days after symptoms appear.

If the test is positive, how long do I need to stay at home?

The CDC has relaxed the rule requiring healthcare professionals to take a break from work for 10 days if they test positive. According to the new recommendation, workers can return to work after 7 days if the test is negative and there are no symptoms. Authorities also said the quarantine period could be five days or shorter in the event of a serious staff shortage.

What is the recommended quarantine period?

The quarantine recommendations are for people who are infected with the coronavirus and start on the day they test positive. The CDC recommends quarantining for 5 days and then returning to normal activity if no symptoms are seen. This is explained in more detail in the “What to do if your coronavirus test is positive” section below.

What are the recommended quarantine guidelines?

The CDC recommends that vaccinated and booster shots can skip quarantine if they wear a face mask for at least 10 days. If a person is vaccinated and not boosted, or partially or not vaccinated at all, the CDC recommends a five-day quarantine, followed by another five days in public. Wear a mask at. This is explained in detail in the “What to do if you are infected with COVID-19” section below.

New recommendations: CDC reduces quarantine time for Americans who test positive from 10 days to 5 days

How old do I need to be to get the COVID vaccine? Can kids get it?

The CDC strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination for all persons over the age of 5 and booster immunization for all persons over the age of 16.

COVID Vaccine Cocktail: Pfizer, Moderna, J & J Booster Shot Mixing and Matching Guide

Does the COVID-19 booster protect from Omicron? When and where can I get Florida boosters?

What to do if your coronavirus test is positive

• Separate. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

• Stay home for 5 days.

• If you have no symptoms, or if the symptoms go away after 5 days, you can leave the house.

• Continue to wear the mask around others for another 5 days.

• If you have a fever, stay home until the fever subsides.

What to do if you are infected with COVID-19

• Quarantine even if you get a COVID booster shot.

• Quarantine, even if you have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Remodeler vaccines within the last 6 months.

• Quarantine even if you complete the primary series of Johnson & Johnson vaccines within the last two months.

• Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

• If possible, test on day 5 at the self-test or COVID test site.

• If you experience symptoms, have them tested and stay home.

What to do if you are infected with COVID-19 and have not been vaccinated or have not obtained a booster

These tips from the CDC are intended for people who have been infected with COVID-19, completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines more than 6 months ago, and have not received booster immunity. Completed Johnson & Johnson’s primary series over 2 months ago and has not been boosted. Or not vaccinated:

• Stay home for 5 days. Then continue to wear the mask around others for another 5 days.

• If you cannot quarantine, you will need to wear the mask for 10 days.

• If possible, test on day 5 with a self-test kit or COVID test site. If you experience any symptoms, have them tested and stay home.

COVID-19 Self-Test Kit: What You Need to Know

• The COVID-19 self-test can be used regardless of vaccination or symptomatic status.

Where can I get a self-test kit? Self-tests can be purchased online or at pharmacies and retail stores. It is also available free of charge from the health sector in some areas.

•• If the COVID self-test is positive: A positive self-test result means that the test has detected a virus. The chances of infection are so high that you should stay at home or quarantine for 10 days, wear a mask if you have the potential to come into contact with others, and avoid and reduce indoor gatherings. The risk of spreading the disease to someone else.

•• If the COVID self-test is negative: If the self-test results are negative, the test may not have detected the virus and it may not be infected, but it does not rule out infection. Repeating the test within a few days, at least at intervals of 24 hours, will increase your confidence that you are not infected.

• Most self-tests require the collection of nasal specimens. Some self-tests require saliva samples.

Do you have tablets to fight COVID-19?

There are tablets to treat COVID-19.

Two antiviral drugs, Paxlovid and molnupiravir, were approved by the Food and Drug Administration during Christmas week. Pfizer’s Pax Rovid was licensed on December 22nd, and the next day Merck’s Molnupiravir was licensed. Experts say it can make a big difference in a pandemic, but it’s not widely available.

Prescription medications that can be taken at home are designed to prevent the progression of COVID to mild to severe symptoms in high-risk individuals.

Omicron variants are skyrocketing in Florida..This free tool compares the spread of COVID-19 in your area

Paxlovid fact sheet

• Paxlovid should be used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and children over the age of 12 weighing 88 pounds or more.

• The drug can also be used by positive people at high risk of developing severe COVID-19, such as hospitalization or death, under an emergency use authorization or EUA.

For more information on Paxlovid from the FDA, including a warning not to take pills if you are taking certain medications, please read the following Paxlovid fact sheet. fda.gov/media/155051/ Download..

Morne Pila Building Fact Sheet

• Molnupiravir should be given within 5 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and may affect bone and cartilage growth, so it should only be given to adults, the FDA said. I am.

• This drug is not allowed for people under the age of 18.

• We do not recommend using it during pregnancy as animal studies have suggested that it may damage the foetation.

For more information on FDA Molnupiravir, read the following pill fact sheet. fda.gov/media/155055/download..

