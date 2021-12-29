Bay Area County revives the obligation of indoor masks





San Francisco, Marine, Alameda, Against the coast The county and the city of Berkeley are all strengthening their obligations on indoor masks. From midnight on Thursday, these counties California Public Health Service And request Wearing face covers in all indoor public places To stop the spread of the virus. The new rules are valid until at least January 15th. Therefore, the previous local face covering the exemption carved for indoor spaces with vaccinated people no longer applies. This includes gyms, fitness centers, office settings, employee commuting vehicles, religious gatherings, college classes, and similar settings. situation Indoor mask man date It came into effect on December 15th. At that time, some counties were given the option to adopt existing mask orders instead of state orders. Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Contra Costa, Alameda County, and Berkeley-adopted local orders permitting some exemptions not in state policy. When California arrives, the resurrected rules will come 5 million coronavirus cases, Includes the first Omicron incident in Marin County on 17 December. Since then, health officials have stated that the average number of COVID-19 cases per day has tripled. Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer, will talk to a woman at the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic earlier this year.Courtesy: Marin County “When we see these numbers, it’s time to respond,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. “Mask exemption for certain settings was a pre-Omicron policy. This variant behaves differently and the risk of infection in a room full of unmasked vaccinated people is now much higher. It’s getting higher. ” Despite the increasing number of cases, hospital admission rates for COVID-19 infections are stable throughout Marin County, and health officials say it is due to the very high immunization rates in Marin County. 92.1% of Marin’s population over the age of 5 has completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. In Contra Costa County, a variant of Omicron was first identified in the county on December 18, and since then case rates and hospitalizations have increased significantly. The average number of new daily COVID-19 cases increased by 149% compared to last week and hospitalizations increased by 31%. And in Berkeley, the local daily case rate is rising to 23.3 per 100,000 inhabitants, and Berkeley’s community transmission is now CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker.. “Omicron may be more susceptible to infection, but there are tools to prevent it,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, director of health at Alameda County. “Even mild infections in vaccinated people can infect those who may be hospitalized, so all precautions need to be taken this winter.”

